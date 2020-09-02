Decreased miles not only way to suffer taper madness

There’s a term in running called “taper madness.” When I first learned about it, I thought that it was just a joke between those in the running community.
Taper madness is a simple concept. In the weeks of training before a marathon, runners will log hundreds of miles. Each week, mileage is increased until the final couple of weeks before race day. Then miles are severely decreased.
During that time, runners aren’t getting the increased levels of dopamine and serotonin their bodies have become accustomed to during those longer mileage runs. Those chemicals typically fuel good moods, also known as the runner’s high.
What happens when we don’t get those feel-good chemicals? We get cranky. We become murder hornets.
Taper madness is real. I know this from firsthand experience.
Lately it seems that I can’t even experience taper madness the way I have in the past. And it’s not from lack of trying.
Earlier this year, I planned to run two half marathons, one in April and one in May. (Just a side note, a half marathon is 13.1 miles.) I would use those to build up mileage and eventually run another full marathon (You guessed it, 26.2 miles).
We all know what happened next. Everything was put on hold. Everyone was told to stay inside. I went for a run anyway. “You’re supposed to quarantine,” a guy yelled at me from his truck.
As the months passed and things did not get back to normal, races started being postponed, then canceled, then made virtual. A virtual race is one in which a participant runs the miles that were signed up for around their neighborhood, local trails, high school track, any where, just not with officials timing it or with hundreds of other runners. Then the race coordinators send you your shirt and medal in the mail.
Both the races I signed up for were canceled. So I did what any runner would do, I signed up for the California International Marathon in Sacramento in December. My thought was surely all this will have blown over by then. I’m not so sure now.
So, I doubled, tripled, quadrupled down and signed up for the Tahoe to Malibu virtual race. The gist is this: run 700 miles (the approximate distance from Lake Tahoe to Malibu) over the course of six months. Participants need to average about 26 miles per week in accumulated miles to meet that goal. No problem since I routinely put in 30 to 40 miles per week even when I’m not training.
Right before the Tahoe to Malibu race began, I awoke, hopped out of bed and nearly crumpled to the floor. The arch of my left foot stabbing with pain. I could barely walk. It felt like an extreme case of plantar fasciitis. Running was definitely off.
Rather than go to the doctor like a normal person, I self-treated, rolling my arch on a frozen water bottle and doing stretches. It took a week and the pain subsided enough for me to run.
Then came the stabbing pain down my shin. It was super tender to the touch. Shin splint? This time I had enough. I scheduled a virtual appointment (vastly different from a virtual race) with my doctor. She called me in for X-rays. Results? Possibly a healing break. Follow-up with the podiatrist.
In the second virtual appointment, the doc asked me about what I was experiencing. He, too, is a runner, so it helped that he could cover everything with me. He prescribed inserts for my running shoes and compression sleeves. It definitely was shin splints and not a break, he said.
I was ready to get back to it. Let me at those roads. I have miles to make up for. I strapped on my shoes, got ready, stepped outside and – was that snow? White flakes fluttered down. As I ran, what appeared like a blizzard in my headlamp rushed toward me. Ash. I made it two miles before I quit for fear of damaging my lungs.
The wildfire smoke only thickened over the next few days. What next? What was going to keep me from running my streets? It was enough to drive a runner, well, mad.
Luckily, I’ve been running long enough that my mood isn’t as subjected to tapering as it once was. As the smoke subsides (with much thanks to the hard-working frontline firefighters) and my injuries heal, I’m confident I’ll increase my miles, thus serotonin and dopamine, once more.
Is that a murder hornet?