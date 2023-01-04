Laney Koepp explodes for a career-high 24 points in a 63-35 win over Pitman

Heading into the final preseason game of the year, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team was without three key players. The senior duo of Bailie Clark and Brooke Nordahl, along with junior Ginger Scheidt did not suit up to take on Pitman.
Not to worry, as senior Laney Koepp picked up the slack. Koepp scored a career-high 24 points and also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals in Calaveras’ 63-35 win over Pitman on Wednesday night in Turlock.
Calaveras jumped out to an 11-8 advantage in the first quarter and then scored 20 in the second to take a 31-18 lead into the locker room at the midway point. The Red Hawks continued to put points on the scoreboard in the third quarter, as the San Andreas squad scored 22 and limited Pitman to eight. And in the final eight minutes, Calaveras outscored Pitman 10-9.
Senior Madyson Bernasconi had seven points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block; Hannah Emerson had 11 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal; junior Paige Johnston had two points, four boards and one steal; senior Reese Mossa had two rebounds and one steal; Mariah Maddock had four points, four boards, three assists and one steal; Natalie Brothers scored 13 points with eight rebounds and three assists; and junior Izzy Tapia had two points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Calaveras (13-4) will begin Mother Lode League play at 7 p.m. on Thursday against the Summerville Bears in Tuolumne.
