Laney Koepp explodes for a career-high 24 points in a 63-35 win over Pitman
Buy Now

Heading into the final preseason game of the year, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team was without three key players. The senior duo of Bailie Clark and Brooke Nordahl, along with junior Ginger Scheidt did not suit up to take on Pitman.

Not to worry, as senior Laney Koepp picked up the slack. Koepp scored a career-high 24 points and also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals in Calaveras’ 63-35 win over Pitman on Wednesday night in Turlock.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.