Bullfrog bats are unable to supply Maurer with runs in 2-0 loss

Bret Harte sophomore Walker Maurer pitched another outstanding game for the Bullfrogs. In his second outing in a row, Maurer didn’t allow an earned run and threw every pitch.
Unfortunately for Maurer, an unearned run scored in the bottom of the first and second turned out to be all that the Amador Buffaloes would need. Bret Harte got handed its first Mother Lode League loss of the season by falling to Amador 2-0 Friday afternoon in Sutter Creek.
Maurer went six innings and allowed two unearned runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Offensively, the Bullfrogs were unable to give Maurer any run support. Bret Harte got three hits, which included a single from senior Noah Adams, a double from freshman Jack Trent and a triple from senior Erik Trent, but nothing resulted in a run.
Bret Harte (5-3, 2-1 Mother Lode League) will play Summerville twice next week. The Bullfrogs will play the Bears at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Tuolumne, and then will host Summerville at 4 p.m. on Friday in Angels Camp.