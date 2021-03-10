Mother Lode League basketball, volleyball set to return in May

Another step forward for Mother Lode League athletics took place Wednesday afternoon. At a league meeting, it was decided that indoor sports will be allowed to return. Indoor sports include boys’ and girls’ basketball and volleyball. Wrestling will not be permitted.
With Calaveras County moving into the red tier on Tuesday, the county now allows athletes to participate in multiple sports. With Calaveras County student-athletes now able to compete in multiple sports, the league felt that would help fill out more teams and give indoor sports a season.
“We wanted to make sure all kids get a chance to play and we will make adjustments,” Mother Lode League commissioner Jerry Rucker said Wednesday evening. “We won’t take any games out of the spring; they’ll still get their same number of games.”
The indoor sport season will begin May 1 with practice, and games will start May 12. Basketball and volleyball games will be played on Wednesday and Saturday and all athletes must be tested for COVID-19 at least 48 hours before each game. Athletes will be tested as long as the county positivity rate is over seven per 100,000.
For now, the basketball and volleyball schedule is six games. It is unlikely that Amador and Tuolumne county schools will be allowed to play one another and if that’s the case, those schools are encouraged to find two extra games to fill in for the two they would lose. Calaveras and Bret Harte are the only schools guaranteed six games, while the other four schools are guaranteed to play four.
The season 2 springs sports (baseball, softball, boys’ golf, tennis, track and swimming), will begin competition as early as April 13. Baseball and softball will be played on Wednesday and Friday, up until the start of indoor sports, in which case those games will be moved to Tuesday and Thursday.
There still could be date changes to the season 2 schedule and that will come in the upcoming weeks.