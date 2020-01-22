Bullfrogs hold on for hardwood victory over Bears

Charles Dickens had, “A Tale of Two Cities” and against the Summerville Bears, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team had, “A Tale of Two Halves.”
The Bullfrogs ended the first half with a 13-point lead and extended that to 15 only a few seconds into the third quarter. That 15-point lead turned into a tied game with two minutes to play in the regulation. Fortunately for the Bullfrogs, they were able to score down the stretch and held on for a 54-50 home win over the Bears Tuesday night in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte was trying to climb back over .500 in Mother Lode League play following a 62-23 road loss to the Sonora Wildcats Jan. 17. The opening eight minutes were close against the Bears and a 3-point basket from freshman Kyla Kirk gave Bret Harte an early 4-3 lead. The Bullfrogs ended the first quarter up 12-9 and got points from Kirk, Jaden Arias, Haylee Maddeaux, Cierra Gilbert and Kalah Casey.
With 6:30 to play in the first half, Bret Harte found itself trailing 16-15, but Casey, freshman Aariah Fox and Kirk gave the Bullfrogs the lead with free throws. Perhaps the biggest play of the opening half came with Bret Harte up 19-18. Kirk sank a shot from downtown and was fouled in the process. She made her free throw to complete the 4-point play.
“Kyla went out there and played a lot of minutes,” Bret Harte head coach Mitch Hodson said. “She played an excellent game. She kept her head cool the whole time, and that’s what we need to see from her going forward.”
The half ended with Bret Harte getting six points off the bench from junior Mikenna Grotto and two points from Fox and the Bullfrogs went into the locker room with a 33-20 lead.
Fox scored twice early and Shayna Wakefield made a free throw to give the Bullfrogs a 38-24 lead with 4:11 to play in the third quarter. Those would be the final points the Bullfrogs got until seven minutes in the fourth. Summerville ended the third period on a 10-0 run and extended that to 12-0 in the fourth and cut the Bret Harte lead to 38-37.
Bret Harte got some breathing room back with a 3-point basket from Kirk, followed by free throws from Wakefield to give the Bullfrogs a 44-37 lead. But with 2:15 to play, Summerville made a shot of its own from behind the arc to tie the game 48-48. Grotto scored in the paint with an assist from Fox to put the Bullfrogs back ahead, but with two minutes to play, Summerville tied the game with two free throws.
With 30 seconds remaining, Maddeaux, who is a three-year varsity starter, collected a steal and went coast-to-coast for the score. Kirk added two free throws with five seconds remaining and Bret Harte held on for the four-point.
“The girls just kept fighting,” Hodson said. “They were rebounding and the defense was strong the whole time and they never gave up. That’s something that maybe in years past we had a little bit of, but this year we do not. Our girls are playing hard.”
Kirk finished the night with a team-high 15 points, eight steals, three rebounds and two assists; Grotto had 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists; Fox had nine points, four boards, two steals and two assists; Maddeaux had six points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists; Gilbert had four points, two rebounds and one assist; Wakefield had four points; Arias had eight rebounds, two points and one steal; and Casey had three rebounds, three points, three steals and one assist.
Bret Harte (8-10, 2-1 MLL) has a huge battle coming Friday against Calaveras. With a four-way tie for first place with Calaveras, Sonora, Argonaut and Bret Harte, Friday’s game will keep the winner fighting for a league title.
“This is a big game,” Kirk said about playing Calaveras for the first time in her high school career. “I’m excited. I just want to play even better than I did tonight.”
Bret Harte vs. Calaveras will tip-off at 6 p.m., Friday night in Angels Camp.
Junior varsity – Bret Harte’s JV team knocked off Summerville 39-13 Tuesday night in Angels Camp. CJ DesBouillons led Bret Harte with 13 points; Jadyn DeCosta scored 11; Mackenzie Carroll had seven; while Ashlin Arias and Ally Stoy each scored four in the win. The Bullfrogs are now 10-4 and 1-1 in league play and will take on Calaveras at 6 p.m., Thursday in Angels Camp.