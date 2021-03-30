Calaveras scores four unanswered goals to top Amador

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team overcame a 2-0 deficit and battled back for a 4-2 road win over Amador Tuesday evening in Sutter Creek. The win is Calaveras’ second of the year.
“It was a tremendous come-from-behind win for our lads tonight,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “We were down 2-0 and came roaring back with four goals. I am so proud of the team for not giving up and staying the course.”
Trailing 2-0, Calaveras was able to get on the board right before the end of the opening half. Senior Logan Jenkins connected with sophomore Alvin Marquez, who was able to find the back of the net. The goal was the first for Marquez in his varsity career.
In the second half, Calaveras tied the game up at 2-2 with a header by sophomore Logan Gomes, with an assist by senior Jamie Espiritu. Calaveras took the lead for good with a goal by Espiritu and then put the game away with another goal from Gomes, this time with an assist by Marquez.
“Finally, our offense started clicking on all cylinders,” Leetham said. “It’s so fun to see our young players figuring things out on the field.”
Calaveras (2-3-0 Mother Lode League) will next host Amador at 5:15 p.m., Thursday at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs.