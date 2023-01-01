Calaveras places 3rd at West Park Tournament
ROSEVILLE – A loss to a D1 school was the only blemish in Calaveras’ time spent at the three-day West Park Tournament. The Red Hawks went 2-1 and picked up wins over Vacaville and Rio Linda, with its only loss coming to Wood Creek.

With one preseason game left to play before the start of the Mother Lode League season on Thursday, Calaveras is in a good position.

