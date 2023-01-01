Calaveras places 3rd at West Park Tournament

ROSEVILLE – A loss to a D1 school was the only blemish in Calaveras’ time spent at the three-day West Park Tournament. The Red Hawks went 2-1 and picked up wins over Vacaville and Rio Linda, with its only loss coming to Wood Creek.
With one preseason game left to play before the start of the Mother Lode League season on Thursday, Calaveras is in a good position.
“I’m excited and I think we are more than ready,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said about the start of league play. “We’ve played some extremely tough games to prepare us. I would like for us to be at full strength and to be fully healthy, but as the season goes, we are only going to keep getting better and we are going to be a tough out for teams.”
The West Park tournament ran from Dec. 27-29 and Calaveras picked up a 54-41 win over Vacaville to start things off on the right foot. The Red Hawks began the game by scoring 17 points in the first quarter. With all-state player Bailie Clark not playing in the tournament, the senior guard duo of Madyson Bernasconi and Laney Koepp stepped up in her absence and didn’t disappoint. Koepp scored four points in the first quarter and Bernasconi drained a 3-point basket. Senior Brooke Nordahl and junior Izzy Tapia each scored five points and Calaveras led 17-11 after eight minutes.
Both teams scored nine points in the second quarter. Nordahl scored six points and went 4 for 4 from the line and Calaveras led 26-20 at halftime. Calaveras had a strong third quarter and scored 15 points, while limiting Vacaville to nine for the second quarter in a row. Nordahl scored eight of her team-high 19 points in the third. After Nordahl dominated in the third quarter, it was Bernasconi who took over in the fourth. The senior scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, which included making two shots from behind the arc and Calaveras went on to win by 13.
Nordahl finished with 19 points, five rebounds and six steals; Bernasconi scored 15 points and had seven rebounds, three assists and four steals; junior Ginger Scheidt had four boards and one assist; Koepp had seven points, two rebounds and three steals; Mariah Maddock had four points, one assist and one steal; Natalie Brothers had four rebounds and one assist; and Tapia had nine points, eight rebounds, two assists and four blocks.
On Dec. 28, Calaveras lost to D1 Woodcreek 35-29. Even in a game where the Red Hawks missed over 40 shots, they were still within striking distance in the fourth quarter.
“We were in the game, and I told the girls that this was a championship game, and we gave them a hell of a run,” Baechler said. “We lost Ginger (Scheidt) in the second quarter, and we were without Bailie (Clark) and we didn’t shoot very well at all. And we were still down six points with a minute to go.”
Calaveras was outscored 11-8 in the first quarter and got four points from Bernasconi and two from Scheidt and Nordahl. The scoring from both teams slowed down in the second quarter, as Woodcreek scored seven and Calaveras answered with just four. At halftime, Calaveras trailed by six.
The third quarter turned out to be the difference in the game. Woodcreek outscored Calaveras 15-8. Tapia scored four of Calaveras’ points, while Bernasconi and Brothers each made a field goal. To begin the fourth quarter, Calaveras trailed 33-20. The Red Hawks gave one final push in the last eight minutes and with four points from Hanna Emerson, two from Bernasconi and Maddock, and one from Brothers, scored nine and defensively, the Hawks limited Woodcreek to only two points. However, Calaveras’ comeback fell six-points short, and the Red Hawks lost 35-29.
Bernasconi led the way with eight points and had two rebounds and two assists; Scheidt finished with two points; Koepp had two points, two rebounds and one steal; Emerson had four points and five boards; Nordahl scored two and had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals; Maddock had three boards and two points; Brothers had three points and two rebounds; and Tapia had six points, eight rebounds, one steal and one block.
In the third-place game, Calaveras beat Rio Linda 59-28. The Hawks jumped out to a 17-1 lead and never looked back. In Calaveras’ 17-point first quarter, Koepp and Bernasconi combined for 11 points.
“We’ve seen a huge improvement from Madyson Bernasconi and Laney Koepp, and they’ve really stepped into a leadership role this year,” Baechler said. “They both have more confidence in themselves, and they have more confidence in the game plan, and they feel more involved. It’s showing on the court that they can take over a game just as much as anybody.”
With a 17-5 lead after one quarter, Calaveras extended that to 30-9 at halftime. Koepp scored five more points in the second quarter, while Nordahl added six points and Emerson and Brothers both scored two points. In the third quarter, Maddock couldn’t be stopped, as she scored eight of Calaveras’ 21 points. Bernasconi scored four points, while Koepp, Emerson and junior Paige Johnston scored two points and Tapia drained three free throws. In the final eight minutes, Nordahl, Brothers and Tapia all made baskets in Calaveras’ 31-point victory.
“I was just so excited with our aggressiveness and our willingness to fight for every ball, and we just don’t have any quit in us,” Baechler said. “This is our ninth game in Sacramento, and we’ve really put in a lot of work during this preseason. The girls are coming to show up every single time and you can’t ask for much more than that.”
Koepp scored a team-high 13 points and had three rebounds, four steals and two blocks; Bernasconi scored nine and had three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block; Tapia had nine points, 10 boards and one assist; Emerson had four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal; Johnston had two points, three rebounds and one block; senior Reese Mossa had three rebounds; Nordahl had 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals; Maddock had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals; Manon Salingre had one rebound; and Brothers had three boards and one assist.
Following the win, Baechler spoke to his team and reminded them that while Mother Lode League play is what is next on the calendar, he wants them to remember that returning to Sacramento is the ultimate goal. But instead of playing at a random high school, he wants his squad to make a return trip to Golden 1 Center for the section championship game.
“That’s the mindset and that’s the goal,” Baechler said. “This team has high expectations and it’s achievable. This team can beat anybody on any given day.”
Bernasconi was named to the all-tournament team. Calaveras begins Mother Lode League play on Thursday against the Summerville Bears in Tuolumne.