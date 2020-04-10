Boardgames help fill void of bored gamers in quarantine

Like many of you are figuring out, being quarantined with the same person or people, you get to know them pretty well. When life gets back to normal, the lovely Mrs. Dossi and I are either going to be stronger than ever, or, she’s going to be circling divorce attorneys in the Yellow Pages.
We are currently getting along very well, but there is one thing that I feel could lead her down the road toward hating me. And no matter how much we know this one act could hurt our relationship, we continue to go back to it time after time.
I’m talking about the one thing that could turn a sweet love sour in a matter of minutes: board games.
When it comes to board games, the lovely Mrs. Dossi is very competitive and a poor loser. And I, on the other hand, am not only competitive, but also a terrible winner. Those combinations don’t equal good results. With nothing but time on our hands, we’ve been playing board games more than ever. The three games that we tend to play the most are Monopoly, Aggravation and Scrabble.
Since we have been quarantined, I have been on a winning streak that is unlike anything I’ve ever done. And because she HATES to lose – especially to me – that makes it even more enjoyable. When I know that I’ve got the game in the bag, I start the trash talking which pushes her anger up a few extra notches.
The difference between the two of us is when she loses, she’s over it within a minute of the game being completed. When I lose, I’m pulling out every excuse in the book as to why she got lucky or that perhaps she cheated.
The worst game to lose is Monopoly. She has defeated me a number of times in the past and those were bad nights in the Dossi household. Losing in Monopoly strips you of all your pride. I tried to barter household chores in exchange for free rent. It was a humbling and humiliating experience.
With no sports to watch, concerts to go to, or trips to take, most things to offer some sort of happiness are just placebos. And yet, the lure of the board game is always there. So remember, if you are playing a board game with your spouse and you come up on the losing end, don’t forget that you love your partner, you made a commitment to be with them through thick and thin, but most importantly, they probably cheated.