With its roster finally assembled, Calaveras softball is ready to play

Mike Koepp was kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place. As the Calaveras High School athletic director, Koepp couldn't have been happier to see the success of the Calaveras girls’ basketball team. Not only did Calaveras reach the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV championship game, but it also won two CIF State NorCal playoff games.
Again, as athletic director, Koepp was thrilled to see the success of the girls’ basketball team. But Koepp also wears another hat, and that’s the one that belongs to the head coach of Calaveras’ softball team. With each day that basketball continued, it was another day that Koepp didn’t have his full roster of softball players. Of the 14 players on his team, six of them were playing basketball up until March 5.
And even while he didn’t have his full squad, Koepp took advantage of what he and his coaches were able to accomplish with the girls who were able to show up to softball practice while the basketball season rolled along.
“We still had eight girls at practice and what was great for them is they got a lot of reps,” Koepp said. “To be honest, most of them were girls who were coming up from the JV team or younger girls. It was a good opportunity to work with a lot of them and it gives me, and my varsity coaches the opportunity to work with the JV team a little bit more, too. You’d love to have them all, but you also support the run that basketball was on.”
Koepp had his full roster for only four practices before Calaveras played its first game on the diamond. Junior Bailie Clark, senior Madison Clark, junior Brooke Nordahl, junior Madyson Bernasconi, junior Laney Koepp and sophomore Izabella Tapia are still in the process of getting adjusted to life on the softball field, rather than the basketball court.
All the basketball players—with the exception of Tapia—are all returning varsity players, which includes Madison Clark, who was the 2021 Mother Lode League Most Valuable Player. Clark, who will play softball at the University of Nevada, Reno next year, is set to play second base and bat second for Calaveras. Bailie Clark will hit leadoff and play center field; Nordahl will play shortstop; Koepp will patrol the outfield; and Bernasconi will also be an outfielder.
Junior Reese Mossa, along with junior Macy Villegas, Camryn Harvey and Emily Johnson are also returners from Calaveras’ 15-0 2021 season. New to Calaveras’ varsity roster is Kaylee Howard, Tapia, Ila Belflower, Paige Johnston, and Jaime Belflower.
“We have a lot of experience returning,” Koepp said. “We still need some girls to step up, as there isn’t anything solidified, especially at the two corners. There’s going to be some opportunities there. And shoot, if we don’t start swinging the bats a little bit better, there are going to be more opportunities. I’m not worried about the production right now; I’m worried about the process. But we’ll be OK.”
Villegas pitched the majority of Calaveras’ innings during her sophomore season. In 2021, Villegas was 11-0 with an era of 2.09 in 60 innings of work. She struck out 21 batters and held opponents to an average of .167. And just like in 2021, Koepp will lean on Villegas to lead the way from the circle.
“She’s got that personality of a pitcher where she’s just easy going about things,” Koepp said. “If you look at her stats, she’s not going to dominate teams with velocity and movement. We are just asking her to make them put the ball in play and let the athletes and position players behind her make plays. She does her job to the best of her ability, and she did a good job last year and hopefully she takes that confidence going forward this year.”
After having a full roster for only four days, Calaveras was in action March 11-12 at Rainbow Fields in Modesto. Calaveras played four games in two days and finished 1-2-1. Calaveras opened up with a 1-1 tie against Atwater. Atwater scored in the bottom of the first and Calaveras responded with its only run in the top of the second. Madison and Bailie Clark collected Calaveras’ only two hits, and Harvey scored the lone run. Villegas went the distance in the circle, giving up one unearned run on four hits with six strikeouts.
Later in the afternoon, Calaveras lost to El Capitan 9-6. Calaveras trailed 9-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth and scored five times but was still three runs shy of another tie. Tapia had a double and drove in three runs; Koepp went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored twice; Harvey scored once and had an RBI; and Mossa walked twice. In the circle, Harvey went four innings and allowed seven hits, six runs, three unearned runs and walked two. Sophomore Paige Johnston gave up three runs on three hits in one inning of work.
The following day, Calaveras lost to Turlock 6-5. After falling behind 3-0 after the top of the first, Calaveras responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame and then two more in the bottom of the second. Both teams scored two runs in the fifth inning, but it was Turlock who scored what turned out to be the winning run in the sixth.
Koepp went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs; Emily Johnson smacked a solo home run; Tapia recorded another RBI; Nordahl went 3 for 3 with a run scored; and Mossa went 2 for 2 and scored a run. Villegas took the loss in the circle, going five innings and allowing three unearned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and six walks.
Calaveras picked up its first win of the season by beating Central Valley 12-8 in the final game of the two-day tournament. Calaveras scored two runs in the top of the first and then added four runs in the second, two in the third and four in the fifth. Bailie Clark went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run, scored three runs and knocked in two; Madison Clark went 2 for 3 with a triple, had four RBIs and two runs scored; Koepp went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two knocked in; Nordahl knocked in two runs; and Johnson smacked her second home run of the season.
Even though Calaveras got a late start to the 2022 season, there are still a few more preseason games to be played before Mother Lode League play begins. Calaveras is set to take on McNair, Oakdale, Lincoln and Liberty Ranch before taking on Sonora to begin league play on March 25.
“The goal is to win a league championship so that you can position yourself well for playoffs and compete for a section title,” Koepp said. “That’s the first thing that we tell the girls when we are in our meetings before the season. Winning the league championship is our goal so we can compete for a section title.”