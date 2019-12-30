Calaveras caps Livingston Tournament as champs

LIVINGSTON – Perhaps it’s a sign of good things to come that the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team does so well in tournaments. In its third and final tournament of the preseason, Calaveras placed first at the Livingston Tournament Dec. 26-28 in Livingston.
This is the second tournament Calaveras won in December; the first was the Riverbank Tournament. Calaveras also placed second in the Galt Tournament earlier in the month.
But unlike the previous two tournaments, the Livingston Tournament was slightly more difficult, not necessarily because of the competition, rather, because it started the day after Christmas.
“It’s always difficult to play right after Christmas,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “They are definitely in vacation mode and they are probably staying up later and sleeping in longer, and the everyday rhythm that they are used to having while they are at school isn’t there anymore.”
Calaveras began the tournament on Dec. 26 and slipped by with a 53-50 win over Hilmar. Freshman Jay Clifton led Calaveras with a team-high 15 points; Kaden Orlandi scored nine; Izzy Williams had eight; Jonathan Savage scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter; Colton Buckholz scored six; and Connor Arnold added five points in the win.
“It was an ugly day-after-Christmas game, but we’ll take the win,” Clifton said.
On Dec. 27, Calaveras overcame a slow start to beat Central Valley 49-37.
Calaveras had trouble making shots early and trailed 11-3 with 3:34 to play in the first quarter. Calaveras tied the game at 14 following an 11-3 run that included three 3-point baskets from senior Griffin Manning and one basket in traffic from Orlandi. Central Valley ended the opening period on a 5-0 run and led 19-14 heading into the second quarter.
Central Valley scored with two seconds to play in the first quarter; that would be the last the team would score for more than 13 minutes. Calaveras outscored Central Valley 11-0 in the second quarter and began the third on a 7-0 run, and didn’t allow a basket until 2:50 to play in the quarter. When a team is cold from the floor, Clifton looks to put the pressure on the opponents’ best shooters.
“It’s more about adjusting to their offense and knowing who their top players are and knowing what they are looking for,” Clifton said. “When you are playing teams who you’ve never seen before, you don’t know that from the start.”
While Central Valley was unable to score in the second, Calaveras got baskets from Savage, AJ Cardon, Landon Beyette, Tim Van Damme and Jay Clifton. Calaveras pushed its lead to 33-19 before Central Valley finally scored late in the third quarter, but that lead dwindled to 38-32 early in the fourth period. Calaveras got back-to-back baskets from Williams and, following two free throws from Central Valley, Arnold drained a shot from downtown and Savage scored in the paint to push Calaveras’ lead to 47-34 with less than a minute to play.
Arnold and Manning led the way with nine points each, followed by Jay Clifton with eight and Savage with seven.
The win over Central Valley put Calaveras in the championship game against the Stagg Delta Kings. Stagg jumped out to a 16-11 lead in the opening eight minutes, but Calaveras responded by outscoring the Delta Kings 20-11 in the second quarter, and led 31-27 at halftime. Calaveras outscored Stagg by seven in the third quarter, and each team scored 14 in the fourth. Calaveras was victorious 63-52.
“That was a great team win,” coach Clifton said. “It was the best we have played all year. We had tremendous effort, which led to better execution. We still have some things to fix, so hopefully our best is still yet to come.”
In the championship win over Stagg, Jay Clifton scored 21; Arnold, Manning and Buckholz each scored eight; Van Damme scored seven; Williams had six; and Cardon finished with four points. Jay Clifton was named the tournament’s MVP.
Calaveras finishes 2019 with a 12-2 record, and both of its losses have been by a combined five points. Calaveras has two more preseason games before the start of Mother Lode League play Jan. 14 against Sonora.
“I’d like a couple of more weeks, but I also don’t feel like you are ever completely ready for league to begin,” Clifton said. “But it’s going to come whether we are ready or not.”
Calaveras returns to the hardwood at 7 p.m., Friday against Mountain House in San Andreas, and then finishes the preseason Jan. 8 against McNair, also in San Andreas.
Junior varsity – Calaveras’ JV team placed second at the Livingston Tournament. Calaveras started with a 37-33 win over Hilmar, and then knocked off Central Valley 63-13. In the championship game, Calaveras fell to Stagg 51-35. Calaveras is now 11-3 overall.