Calaveras volleyball topps Amador in three sets

The Mother Lode League volleyball season began nicely for Calaveras High School. In the first league game of the season, Calaveras beat Amador in three sets (25-21, 25-12, 25-19) Thursday evening in San Andreas.
Junior Ava Saiers had five kills on 18 attempts, was 20 for 21 serving with five aces and five assists. Senior Muriel Strange had three kills and three blocks. Junior Kyllie Remus had eight assists, two serving aces and three kills. Senior Anna Allain recorded three kills on three attempts. Junior Jenna Brotherton was a perfect 9 for 9 serving with three aces and had 10 digs. Ashlyn Brim had five digs and two aces, and senior Keelie Koepp had nine digs and one ace.
On Wednesday, Calaveras beat Union Mine on the road in four sets (27-25, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-17). Remus had a team-high 12 kills with 14 assists and five digs. Allain finished with 10 kills. Brotherton had nine kills and 10 digs. Saiers was on fire from the serving line, going 41 for 43 with 12 aces, to go along with her 19 assists and 11 digs. Strange had two blocks and Koepp had 31 digs and 24 serves received.
Calaveras (3-2, 1-0 MLL) returns to Mother Lode League action on Tuesday against the Wildcats in Sonora.