Champions: Calaveras outlasts Marysville in 11 innings to capture D4 title

SACRAMENTO – Calaveras lost the section championship game. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Marysville came up with a clutch hit to score the winning run.
The deep shot went nearly to the wall in left-center and the runner at third sprinted home to give Marysville the 7-6 win. Right after the runner scored, all of the Marysville players stormed the field and celebrated around second base and all that the Calaveras players could do was watch, as their season came to an end in a heartbreaking fashion.
Senior Andy Rios was on the mound when the winning run scored and all he wanted to do was leave Sacramento and head back to Calaveras County.
“I just wanted to get out of there as quickly as possible, go home, and cry in my bed,” Rios said.
As Marysville continued its celebration, Calaveras senior catcher Woody Gardina looked to left field and began signaling with his right hand that he wanted the baseball. It was hard for the outfielders to see Gardina, as both left fielder Brayden Brim and center fielder Aiden Look were hunched over in disbelief. Even senior Dean Habbestad made his way from the infield to the outfield to mourn the loss with Brim and Look.
With Marysville celebrating its section championship victory, Gardina began to shout for his outfielders to throw in the ball. Gardina, along with those in the Calaveras dugout, saw something that nobody on the Marysville team saw. The batter who came up with the hit to plate the winning run went almost the whole way to the bag but got over-excited and took a hard left turn to celebrate with his team and in doing so, neglected to touch first base.
The ball got thrown into the infield and tossed to first baseman Gus Tofanelli, who stepped on the bag, all the while Marysville continued to celebrate. When Tofanelli touched the bag, the first base umpire signaled “OUT” and the run did not count, the inning was over, and Calaveras was still alive.
“I was walking back to the dugout, and I heard that the batter hadn’t touched first base, so I was screaming at the top of my lungs to have Brayden Brim throw the ball back in so we could touch first base and appeal it,” Gardina said. “I was surprised when he was called out because I didn’t see that he didn’t touch first. I had turned around and was shaking the umpire’s hand because I thought the game was over.”
Two innings later, it was Calaveras who was able to celebrate, as the San Andreas squad didn’t squander its miraculous second chance and defeated Marysville 9-7 in 11 innings to win the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship on Tuesday at Sacramento City College. The win is the first section championship victory in the history of Calaveras baseball.
“It’s amazing, but I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” Habbestad said about being a section champion. “It hit me when we lost out there and I was crying in center field. Maybe tomorrow morning when I wake up, it’ll actually feel real that I’m a section champion.”
Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe has been around baseball for the majority of his life and while he always wanted to coach a championship team, losing the section championship and winning it in the same game wasn’t something he expected.
“It’s very unusual,” DeLappe said. “I feel sorry for Marysville because that’s a tough way to end up losing the game after you had it won. But the kid didn’t run out the play and I’m just glad that we caught it and that Brim was able to get the ball back in.”
Tofanelli had a big day at the plate, as the powerful junior finished the section championship game with five RBIs. The first two runs that Tofanelli drove in were on one mighty swing of the bat. With two outs, senior Chris Maddock singled and Tofanelli blasted a long two-run home run to give Calaveras the early 2-0 lead.
The Tofanelli dinger excited the Calaveras dugout, but the excitement didn’t last, as in the bottom of the frame, Marysville scored three times off of Habbestad to go ahead 3-2. Gardina led off the second with a double to left and Brim followed with a single to put runners at first and third. However, Gardina got thrown out at the plate trying to score on a shot to second and the inning ended on a double play and Calaveras was left without adding to its score.
In the bottom of the third, Marysville again scored three times and after three innings, Calaveras trailed by four runs.
The bats came alive for Calaveras in the top of the fifth, as the No. 2 team in the D4 brackets scored four times to tie the No. 1 squad at 6-6. Junior Tyler Maddock, Chris Maddock and Look all singled to load the bases with no outs. Rios followed with a single to score Tyler Maddock and cut Marysville’s lead to three. Tofanelli got hit by a pitch, which allowed Chris Maddock to score. Habbestad got one RBI on a fielder’s choice and a throwing error allowed Rios to score, which tied the game at 6-6.
Habbestad had a strong bottom of the fifth on the mound, as he retired Marysville in order. Habbestad’s day on the hill ended with one out in the bottom of the sixth and Rios took over for Calaveras. Marysville loaded the bases, but Rios got out of the jam with a strikeout.
Even though Rios didn’t start the game, he stayed mentally sharp should his number be called, and he was ready when he was given the ball.
“I just always stay ready, keep loose, study the hitters when Dean is pitching and see what they like and don’t like,” Rios said.
The score remained 6-6, but Calaveras looked as if it would take the lead in the top of the eighth. With two outs, Brooks singled and Tyler Maddock singled and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. However, a strikeout ended the inning and both runners were left stranded where they stood.
In the bottom of the eighth, Marysville got a one-out single. Chris Maddock made one of the most impressive plays of the game, as he took a grounder at short, raced to second before the incoming Marysville runner, got off a throw right as his legs were taken out from under him and he threw out the runner at first for the double play.
“I saw the ball up the middle and I decided to take it myself,” Maddock said. “I saw the kid coming and I knew that I had to somehow get out of the way. I jumped, threw it and luckily Gus (Tofanelli) was there to pick it.”
After Maddock’s terrific defensive play, he led off with a single and later scored on an RBI from Tofanelli to give Calaveras a 7-6 lead. Calaveras took that lead into the bottom of the ninth and needed only three outs to be crowned champions. Marysville loaded the bases with one out and tied the game with a sacrifice fly. The next batter hit what should have been the game-winning knock, but by not touching first, Calaveras stayed alive.
Calaveras was given an amazing second chance, but in the bottom of the 10th, it looked as if it could be all for not. Marysville put runners at second and third with one out. Rios stayed calm on the hill and got out of trouble with back-to-back strikeouts.
“I thought Andy (Rios) threw just like he always does,” Gardina said. “He was hurt a little bit at the end of the regular season, and I think that he’s rebounded really well, and he has thrown three really good games for us in the playoffs.”
The 11th inning began with a single from Chris Maddock and an error allowed him to reach second and he then advanced to third on a ground out by Rios. Tofanelli recorded his fifth RBI and Maddock scored for the third time to give Calaveras an 8-7 lead.
“When I thought that we lost, I felt terrible,” Maddock said. “After I found out we weren’t done, I didn’t want to feel that feeling again, so I did all I could so I wouldn't have to feel it.”
Calaveras got an insurance run with a sacrifice fly from Habbestad to go ahead 9-7. And for the second time, Calaveras was only three outs away from capturing its first blue banner. Rios recorded two quick outs, but a walk and a single brought the winning run to the plate. With the Calaveras faithful holding their breath, Rios induced a ground ball and all Tofanelli had to do was receive the throw for the win.
“It was all blank,” Tofanelli said about the final play of the game. “I caught it, I looked at the umpire and I looked back to my team, and I didn’t know what to do. Someone elbowed me during the celebration, but that’s just how it goes.”
After the final out was recorded, it was Calaveras’ turn to celebrate, just like Marysville had done two innings earlier. But this time, there was no umpire call to end the celebration early.
“Going into it today, we were trying to play together as a team and stick through it and I think that made a difference for all of us,” Tofanelli said.
At the plate, Tofanelli went 3 for 5 with a home run, five RBIs, was hit by a pitch and scored one run; Look had one hit and scored a run; Rios went 3 for 6, scored twice and had an RBI; Habbestad had two RBIs; Gardina went 1 for 4 with a double, walked and was hit by a pitch; Brim went 1 for 3, walked and was hit by a pitch; Brooks had one single; Tyler Maddock went 2 for 4, scored once and walked; Chris Maddock went 3 for 6 and scored three runs; and sophomore Jacob Campbell scored one run.
Rios got the win on the hill and went 5.2 innings while giving up three hits, one unearned run, with three walks and five strikeouts. Habbestad started and went 5.1 innings and gave up seven hits, six runs—four earned—with two walks and one strikeout.
The win allows Calaveras’ season to continue as the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champions will next take part in the CIF NorCal playoffs and those brackets will be released on Sunday.
“It’s awesome that we just keep chugging along,” Gardina said. “It keeps adding to the season and the legacy that our team has built over the last few years that we’ve been playing together.”
DeLappe has been a coach at Calaveras for 26 years and has been the head coach for 20 of them. In his final season as head coach, he finally got to celebrate with his team after capturing the prized blue banner.
“I think it means a lot for us,” DeLappe said. “It’s the first (section championship victory) in the history of the program. We’ve been to the section championship a couple of times, and it didn’t turn out good for us. It’s a great group of kids and all season long we knew that we were good enough to win this, we just needed to get the right breaks as we went down the playoff road, which we did. I’m really happy for the kids and it’s really a great group of kids. We knew when they were freshmen that they had a chance to do this and we kind of cleaned them up a little bit and they got to where they are a damn good baseball team.”
The 2022 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champion Calaveras High School baseball team is made up of: No. 1 Tyler Maddock (Jr.); No. 2 Chris Maddock (Sr.); No. 3 Brayden Brim (Jr.); No. 4 Jason Nelson (Jr.); No. 5 Chance Brooks (Sr.); No. 6 Andy Rios (Sr.); No. 7 Gus Tofanelli (Jr.); No. 8 Jay Ashe (Soph.); No. 9 Mason Moser (Soph.); No. 10 Dean Habbestad (Sr.); No. 11 Aiden Look (Sr.); No. 15 Caleb Ramirez (Soph.); No. 22 Jacob Campbell; Tom DeLappe (head coach); Dan Sweet (assistant coach); Donald Durham (assistant coach); Trace Durham (assistant coach); Jake Mote (assistant coach).