Young Bullfrog squad is no match for powerful Wildcats

Bret Harte head girls’ soccer coach Jessica Bowman was low on numbers, so she had to reach down to the JV level and bring younger players up to the varsity squad. Unfortunately for those younger players, their varsity experience involved taking on the Sonora Wildcats, who are the kingpins of the Mother Lode League.
With key players inactive and a team full of younger players, Bret Harte was unable to stick with the mighty Wildcats. The Bullfrogs (2-5-3, 0-2-1 MLL) were soundly defeated by Sonora 11-0 Tuesday night at Dunlavy Field in Sonora.
“I was really pleased with the JV players who played today,” Bowman said. “They really played hard for having zero varsity experience. That was a tough match for them to get thrown into.”
The Bullfrogs hope to have as close to their full roster as possible when they take on the Amador Buffaloes Thursday in Sutter Creek.