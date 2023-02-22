Bullfrogs look to repeat as MLL champions
For the 18th time since 1990, the Bret Harte High School golf team is starting the season as the defending Mother Lode League champions.

The Bullfrogs finished the 2022 Mother Lode League season with an overall record of 13-2 and won both league tournaments. Now, as Bret Harte returns to the links, the Bullfrogs would like to become back-to-back league champions for the first time since 2017 and 2018.

