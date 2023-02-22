Bullfrogs look to repeat as MLL champions

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
For the 18th time since 1990, the Bret Harte High School golf team is starting the season as the defending Mother Lode League champions.
The Bullfrogs finished the 2022 Mother Lode League season with an overall record of 13-2 and won both league tournaments. Now, as Bret Harte returns to the links, the Bullfrogs would like to become back-to-back league champions for the first time since 2017 and 2018.
“I think we definitely have a good shot of doing it again,” Bret Harte sophomore Eli Weidmann said. “We’ve got some good incoming freshmen and it’s going to be another good season for sure.”
Weidmann is one of Bret Harte’s key returning golfers. As a freshman, he was a member of the all-league team and ended his season by shooting an 87 at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament. While Weidmann would like to return to the masters tournament and also become the first Bullfrog to be named as league MVP since Nick Kristoff in 2018, the young sophomore isn’t allowing himself to look too far into the future.
“It’s a little bit tough, but I just have to focus on the little things to get a little bit better every day and that end of the season stuff will come if you just focus on things one day at a time,” Weidmann said.
Like Weidmann, Bret Harte head coach Cody Dragomanovich isn’t worrying himself about trying to capture section championship No. 5. Dragomanovich wants to start by winning another league title and moving on from there.
“We are going to concentrate on league first and then go to the next step,” Dragomanovich said. “I know there are a couple of good teams in that section tournament, so we’ll just need to see how it plays out.”
Also returning to the links for the Bullfrogs are junior all-league golfer Chance Herndon and junior Troy Dragomanovich. While Bret Harte has a strong core of returners, there are also plenty of fresh faces new to the program, which includes three freshmen. With 10 on his roster, Dragomanovich will have plenty of options and decisions to make.
“It’s good to have some substitutes and there’s going to be some fierce competition with the bottom of our team this year to make the tournaments,” Dragomanovich said. “It’s good and we are off to a good start.”
And with the core of his squad not yet having reached their senior year, Dragomanovich is pleased with the leadership role his older golfers have taken to help the younger and less experienced members of the team out.
“We are super young and even though we have four or five kids who can go out on their own and play, they are helping everyone else and that helps me,” Dragomanovich said.
As for Weidmann, after spending all of the winter in a gym playing basketball, he is thrilled to be outside in the sunshine and back out on the course.
“It’s very nice,” Weidmann said. “It’s a good change of pace from basketball to golf. Golf is a little more chill and it’s nice to be outside.”
