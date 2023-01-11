Calaveras improves to 2-0 in MLL play with a tough road win over Argonaut
It doesn’t matter how good or bad the Argonaut Mustangs may be, it is always difficult for any opponent to leave Jackson with a victory. While each gym in the Mother Lode League has its disadvantages for the road team, no gym is more difficult to play in than the one belonging to Argonaut.

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team beat Argonaut 41-31 on Tuesday night in Jackson. For the Red Hawks to walk off Argonaut’s floor with a 10-point victory is something that head coach Erich Baechler was very pleased with, given how difficult it is to win in Jackson.

