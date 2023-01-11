Calaveras improves to 2-0 in MLL play with a tough road win over Argonaut

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
It doesn’t matter how good or bad the Argonaut Mustangs may be, it is always difficult for any opponent to leave Jackson with a victory. While each gym in the Mother Lode League has its disadvantages for the road team, no gym is more difficult to play in than the one belonging to Argonaut.
The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team beat Argonaut 41-31 on Tuesday night in Jackson. For the Red Hawks to walk off Argonaut’s floor with a 10-point victory is something that head coach Erich Baechler was very pleased with, given how difficult it is to win in Jackson.
“It was an extremely physical game and it’s never easy to win on the road in our league, especially against Argonaut,” Baechler said. “It was exciting to get out of there with a win.”
The Red Hawks were happy to have senior all-state player Bailie Clark back on the floor and in the opening eight minutes, Clark scored five points. Senior Brooke Nordahl drained a 3-point basket, while Hannah Emerson and junior Izzy Tapia both scored two points and at the end of the first quarter, Calaveras led 12-10.
Calaveras’ defense stepped up in the second quarter and limited the Mustangs to five points. Offensively, Calaveras scored 11 with Nordahl making her second 3-point basket of the night and junior Ginger Scheidt, senior Laney Koepp, Clark and Tapia all scored two points apiece. At halftime, the Hawks had a 23-15 lead.
Argonaut picked things up offensively in the third quarter and outscored Calaveras 10-8. Tapia went 4 for 6 from the free throw line in the quarter and senior Madyson Bernasconi and Koepp both made two points. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras led 31-25. In the final eight minutes, Calaveras got six points from Clark, two from Emerson and two from Tapia to outscore Argonaut 10-6 and held on for the 41-31 victory.
Clark finished the night with a double-double, which included 13 points and 10 rebounds and she also had two assists, four steals and one block; Tapia had 10 points, eight boards, three steals and two blocks; Scheidt had two points and one steal; Bernasconi had two points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block; Koepp had four points and four boards; Emerson had four points and four rebounds; and Nordahl finished with six points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.
Calaveras (15-5, 2-0 MLL) will host Amador at 6 p.m. on Friday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
