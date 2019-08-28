Bat-n-Boujee back-to-back champions

For the second year in a row, the Bat-n-Boujee softball team won the Ebbetts Pass Co-Ed Invitational championship, this time by defeating Lube Room Maria, of Sonora, 12-10, Aug. 25 at Courtright Emerson Memorial Ball Park in White Pines. The championship victory capped a perfect 4-0 record during the tournament.
The Bat-n-Boujees, coached by Tawny Bennett, are Amanda Darby, back left, Jeff Houle, Cody Billings, Justice Rasmussen, Jeremy Hopp, Rob Beller, Taylor O’Connor, front left, Brandy Alderson, Kim Artinga and Tawny Bennett. Not pictured is Josh Bailey.