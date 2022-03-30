Bret Harte swimmers take care of Calaveras in county clash

It never seems to matter what sport it is, because when Bret Harte and Calaveras square off, both teams want nothing more than to hand a loss to their county rivals.
For the first time in the 2022 season, Bret Harte and Calaveras met in the pool and it was Bret Harte who got to enjoy the process of collecting a victory. Bret Harte’s boys’ and girls’ teams both got into the win column Wednesday afternoon in Angels Camp. Bret Harte’s girls beat Calaveras 124-36, while Bret Harte’s boys won 72-51.
Calaveras head coach Suzanne Butler knew heading into Wednesday’s clash with Bret Harte that she’d be without a number of swimmers because of spring break. But even with the absence of extra bodies, Butler was happy with the performance of her squad.
“It’s definitely a challenge, especially because we are on spring break and I am missing two of my A-team swimmers,” Butler said. “That really does hurt. But overall, some of the kids did have some big accomplishments for themselves as individuals. The good thing about swimming is yes, it is a team sport, but it’s also an opportunity for kids to improve on their times or complete something.”
Like Bret Harte, Calaveras has a very young squad, which includes a team-high 10 sophomores. With very few returners, Calaveras has had to rely on its younger swimmers and Butler feels that young talent will turn into something special down the road.
“That’s definitely a challenge,” Butler said. “I do have a couple of freshmen and sophomores who will be a force to be reckoned with by the time they become seniors.”
One of the new swimmers Butler is excited about is junior Jeremiah Hinkle. Against Bret Harte, Hinkle had a first-place finish in the 200-meter relay, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard relay.
“He is always wanting to improve and he’s always talking to me about getting better,” Butler said about Hinkle. “He wants to win. We are definitely looking at trying to get him to sections this year.”
As for Bret Harte, Wednesday was its second home meet of the year and after losing to the Sonora Wildcats seven days earlier, the Bullfrogs seemed a little more comfortable against Calaveras. Bret Harte head coach Katlyn Rugo feels that getting that initial meet out of the way helped her team relax against Calaveras.
“They now know how the league meets go and what to expect and they also got Sonora out of the way,” Rugo said. “So, I think they were a little more excited to swim today because they knew what to expect and it went smoothly.”
Wednesday was the first win for both Bret Harte’s boys’ and girls’ squads. When asked about how she felt her team swam, Rugo said, “I think we did really well. We got a lot of best times across the board, and we won. Everybody is pretty happy with that.”
Girls: Bret Harte 124, Calaveras 36
The afternoon began with the 200-yard medley relay and Bret Harte’s team of Tatum Tapia, Isabella Valente, Zoe Ruggieri and Kenna Williams placed first (2:25.44). Coming in second was Bret Harte’s Kaylee Kautz, Carnegie Hall and De la Rosa Rodriguez (2:35.26). Calaveras’ Mia Rivas, Maya Miller, Ava Hintz and Emily Fuller placed third (2:48.75) and Calaveras’ Madison Duval, Natalie Miller, Nicollete and Marissa DeMasters placed fourth (3:13.33).
In the 200-yard freestyle, Bret Harte’s Kenna Williams placed first (2:43.81), followed by teammate Allison Pry (2:57.15) and Calaveras’ Riley Gunn (3:11.48). Bret Harte’s Ruggieri placed first in the 200-yard individual medley (3:05.80), followed by teammates Valente (3:17.52) and Tapia (3:20.25). In the 50-yard freestyle, Bret Harte’s Kautz placed first (32.04) followed by Williams (32.24) and Calaveras’ DeMasters (32.84).
The Bret Harte duo of De la Rosa Rodriguez and Jasmine Zausch placed first and second respectively in the 100-yard butterfly, with De la Rosa Rodriguez finishing in 1:34.54 and Zausch in 1:58.06. In the 100-yard freestyle, Calaveras’ DeMasters placed first (1:13.96), while Bret Harte’s Pry finished second (1:17.87) and Calaveras’ Rivas placed third (1:20.38). In the 500-yard freestyle, Bret Harte’s Kautz finished first (7:15.47) and Hall (8:19.01) finished second. Calaveras’ Gunn finished third in 8:55.08.
In the 200-yard relay, Bret Harte’s team of Williams, Ruggieri, Tapia and Kautz placed first (2:12.75). In the 100-yard backstroke, Bret Harte’s Tapia finished first (1:23.09), while teammate Ruggieri came in second (1:26.29) and Calaveras’ Madison Duval placed third (1:33.12). In the 100-yard breaststroke, Bret Harte’s Valente (1:33.61), De la Rosa Rodriguez (1:42.47) and Hall (1:44.11) finished first, second and third respectively. And in the 400-yard relay, Bret Harte’s Hall, Maggie Kristoff, Valente and Zausch placed first (5:30.00), while Bret Harte’s foursome of Clare Buteau, Madelyn Freer, Johnson and Kyera Chraft placed second (5:40.24) and Calaveras’ Ava Hintz, Gunn, Duval and Fuller placed third.
Calaveras is now 1-2 in the Mother Lode League standings, while Bret Harte improves to 1-1.
Boys: Bret Harte 72, Calaveras 51
In the 200-yard medley relay, Calaveras’ John Paapke, Avery Long, Joshua Koepke and Jeremiah Hinkle placed first (2:01.13) and Bret Harte’s Alex Tudbury, Zackary Perry, Noah Cardiel and Airein Gish came in second (2:03.88). In the 200-yard freestyle, Bret Harte’s Perry placed first (2:24.02) and Calaveras’ Ethan Haro placed second (2:58.63). The only two swimmers to take part in the 200-yard individual medley were Tudbury (2:46.39) and Gish (3:04.86). In the 50-yard freestyle, Calaveras’ Hinkle placed first (25.70), with Bret Harte’s Cardiel placing second (26.41) and Calaveras’ Long coming in third (26.77).
Calaveras’ Koepke was the only swimmer to take part in the 100-yard butterfly and he finished in 1:05.72. In the 100-yard freestyle, Calaveras’ Hinkle placed first (1:01.90), while teammate Paapke finished second (1:02.83) and Bret Harte’s Gish came in third (1:11.69). In the 500-yard freestyle, Bret Harte’s Ezra Miller placed first (7:26.96) and Calaveras’ Matthew Padula placed second (8:11.55).
In the 200-yard relay, Calaveras’ Paapke, Long, Koepke and Hinkle finished first (1:47.11) and Bret Harte’s Tudbury, Perry, Xander Dodds and Cardiel came in second (1:48.53).
Calaveras did not have any swimmers compete in the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard relay. In the 100-yard backstroke, Bret Harte’s Tudbury placed first (1:14.10) followed by Miller (1:37.57). In the 100-yard breaststroke, Perry placed first (1:22.07), followed by Cardiel (1:29.71) and Jesus Moncada (1:40.21). And in the 400-yard relay, Moncada, Miller, Gish and Dodds finished in 4:49.12.
Calaveras is now 0-3 in the Mother Lode League standings and the Bullfrogs are 1-1.