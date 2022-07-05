Calaveras Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Lexy Beadles

Lexy Beadles found success in all three sports she participated in during her senior year. Whether she was on the cross country course, the wrestling mat, or the track, Beadles found a way to turn heads.
In the fall, Beadles was a part of Calaveras’ Mother Lode League girls’ cross country championship team. She set a personal record in the three-mile race with a time of 21:15.6, which came at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Subsection meet. Beadles then set a personal record in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 21:18.2 while running at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV section meet. Beadles was the first Calaveras runner to finish at the section meet and won a section medal.
In the winter, Beadles returned to her comfort zone, which is the wrestling mat. As a sophomore, she placed second in the state and after missing her junior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she hoped to return to the big stage. Beadles helped Calaveras capture the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV dual championship. She then went 4-0 at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet in the 111-pound girls’ division to punch her ticket to the CIF State Championship. In her return to the state championship, Beadles placed third overall.
In the spring, Beadles took part in track and field. She participated in the 100-meter dash, the shot put, the high jump, the pole vault, the long jump and the 4x100-meter relay. Beadles’ senior season was all about setting new personal records.
She set a personal record in the 100-meter dash at the Mother Lode League championship meet with a time of 13.66. She set a personal record in the shot put with a throw of 27 feet, 3 inches. She set a personal record in the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 4 inches. She set a personal record in the long jump with a score of 15 feet, 9 inches. And she set a personal record in the pole vault by clearing 9 feet, 6 inches. Beadles placed third overall in the pole vault at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV-V finals.
Doug Avrit coached Beadles in both cross country and track and while he knew that wrestling was her main sport, he was impressed with how she was able to perform so well in sports that were out of her comfort zone.
“Lexy is certainly a unique athlete,” Avrit said. “The fact that she has such a wide range of abilities is not something you see every day. She was a solid No. 1 runner on our MLL champion team and had potential for much more if she wanted that and track and field was much the same … She could easily have been competitive in any event from the 400-meter run to the 3,200-meter run if that was where she wanted her focus to be, as this was evident by her exploits in cross country. Her focus was pole vault and she qualified to the Masters Meet in this event, but she certainly had heptathlete-like talent. I introduced the heptathlon to her, and she had no idea such an event existed but was intrigued. I told her if wrestling doesn’t work out for you at the collegiate level, wander over to the track and field team and check out the heptathlon. With this wide range of talents, we will be hard pressed to ever have an athlete come through our program like Lexy.”