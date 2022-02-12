A strong fourth quarter pushes Calaveras over Bullfrogs

Calaveras and Bret Harte are both headed to the playoffs. Both teams are expected to be highly ranked in their respective divisions. And both teams have a legitimate shot of reaching the section championship game.
And if there was any question as to whether or not Calaveras or Bret Harte could handle a playoff atmosphere, that question needs to be asked no more, as the answer is a resounding: Yes.
Both teams played each other extremely tightly and after three quarters, Calaveras only had a four-point lead over the Bullfrogs. However, a strong final eight minutes was the difference in the outcome, as Calaveras beat Bret Harte 52-37 Friday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“We did have some hiccups and turnovers, but I feel that we had a really good game, and this game was really good for us with the playoffs about to start,” Bret Harte senior Jayden DeCosta said.
In the first meeting between Calaveras and Bret Harte, it was Calaveras who picked up a 59-23 victory in San Andreas. And while the final numbers on the scoreboard may have indicated a Calaveras blowout, head coach Eric Baechler knew that Bret Harte would be better the second time around.
“We knew coming in that they didn’t have their full roster the last time we played them, so that was in the back of our minds,” Baechler said. “But you come to a gym like this and it’s a rivalry game, they are going to play us as hard as they possibly can, more than any team in the league. We knew going in that we were going to get their best and that it was going to be one of our toughest games of the year.”
Bret Harte matched Calaveras shot-for-shot in the first quarter. After Calaveras went ahead 7-2 with a 3-point basket from junior Bailie Clark, a layup from senior Madison Clark and points in the paint from senior Sierra Lowry, DeCosta drained a shot from downtown and senior Ally Stoy scored with an assist from senior Jaycee Davey to tie the game at 7-7. The Bullfrogs ended up taking a 12-11 lead with points in the paint from Stoy and another 3-point basket from DeCosta.
“I was having a lot of fun,” DeCosta said. “Hearing the crowd cheer just gave me a lot of motivation to just keep on shooting.”
Another basket from behind the arc from Bailie Clark gave Calaveras a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter didn’t feature a lot of scoring from either team. Both squads scored seven points. Calaveras senior Randi Adams scored right before the end of the half to give Calaveras a 21-19 advantage.
“Our game is very fast-paced and to get the ball out and run and they did a very good job of getting back on defense,” Madison Clark said about what Bret Harte did well in the opening half. “They made their adjustments and played us in a weird zone that we hadn’t seen, and they were able to take away our normal shots to slow us down.”
Early in the third quarter, Bret Harte tied the game with a layup from Davey. After a 3-point basket from Calaveras junior Brooke Nordahl, Bret Harte got two more points from Stoy and another shot from downtown from DeCosta to put the Bullfrogs ahead 26-24. Calaveras responded with a 3-point basket from Nordahl, a layup from junior Laney Koepp and a basket following a rebound from senior Paytin Curran to go ahead 31-26. The third quarter ended with Calaveras leading 34-30.
“The first three quarters were really good,” Bret Harte head coach Billy Reid said. “We stayed with them in the second half, and we played really hard. We need to put four good quarters together and that’s very important. But we are getting there.”
In the final eight minutes, Calaveras outscored Bret Harte 18-7 for the 15-point victory. Calaveras forced Bret Harte to turn the ball over, which resulted in points at the other end of the floor. Bailie Clark scored five points in the fourth quarter and Nordahl made her third 3-point basket of the half.
“I don’t want to jinx us, but we are a way better second half team and it somehow always shows,” Madison Clark said. “We came out in the fourth quarter, and we got our runs, and we broke them down just like we planned to do.”
DeCosta added, “We had confidence that we could win this game, but things happen, and we ended up getting tired. I don’t want to say we gave up, but we were just getting really tired.”
DeCosta led Bret Harte with 12 points; Stoy finished with 11 points; junior CJ DesBouillons scored five points; while Davey, junior Aariah Fox, junior Ashlin Arias and sophomore Makenna Tutthill all scored two points apiece.
Bret Harte (16-8, 6-4 MLL) will continue its season when the playoffs begin. As of Friday night, MaxPreps had the Bullfrogs as the No. 2 team in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V rankings. Regardless of where Bret Harte is ranked, the Bullfrogs are going to the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
“A lot of teams went home tonight, and they are not going to play anymore,” Reid said. “But we had our preseason, we had our league and now we’ve got the playoffs. We’ve got three seasons and that’s not bad and Bret Harte hasn’t done that in a while.”
As for Calaveras, Bailie Clark scored a game-high 16 points, pulled down seven rebounds, had one assist, collected two steals and blocked two shots; Nordahl scored 11 with five rebounds; Adams finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three steals; Madison Clark had four points, a game-high seven steals, one block, one assist and one rebound; Koepp scored four points, had four rebounds and two steals; Curran had four points, a team-high eight rebounds and two blocks; Lowry scored two points with five rebounds, three steals and one block; and junior Jordynn Peterson had two points.
Calaveras caps its regular season with a 24-3 record, while going undefeated in the Mother Lode League (10-0) and ends the year on a 15-game winning streak. Calaveras is in the running for one of the top two spots in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs. However, there is a chance that Calaveras will have to play a playoff game away from San Andreas and Baechler feels that the atmosphere inside of Bret Harte’s gym is very similar to what will be waiting for his team in the postseason.
“To be honest, this has been the best environment we’ve had all season,” Baechler said. “Our fans came over here and matched their fans and the tight gym made it feel like there were 3,000 people out there. It’s really awesome for the kids and what an environment for Bret Harte and Calaveras. Both teams are going to the playoffs, and we are going to be in different divisions, so hey, now we can root for each other.”
Calaveras and Bret Harte will both begin the playoffs Feb. 17.