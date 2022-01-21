Calaveras drops second game in a row in 2-1 loss to Summerville

For the first time all season, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team has dropped back-to-back games. After beating the Summerville Bears 10-2 in the first meeting between the two squads, Calaveras was unable to knock off the Bears for a second time.
Calaveras lost to Summerville 2-1 Thursday night at Thorsted Field in Tuolumne.
Calaveras fell behind the Bears early and heading into the second half, trailed 2-0. Senior Montana Grant scored her 15th goal of the year in the final 40 minutes, but that turned out to be the only time a Calaveras player put the ball into the back of the Summerville net.
“We need to learn what we can from these losses and then move on from them,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said. “After this week, we need to refocus and reestablish our drive for the last three games to finish strong.”
Following the loss to Summerville, Calaveras falls to 4-3-0 in Mother Lode League play, but still remains in second place. Calaveras finishes the regular season with games against Amador, Argonaut and Bret Harte, who are three teams Calaveras has already defeated this season.