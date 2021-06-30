Liberato liberates club championship title from Pense

It was a stressful day for senior golfers on June 23 while competing in match play finals for various flights at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Second-year member Al Liberato defeated probably the best golfer in the club’s history, as he took down seven-time club champ Orv Pense to become the new Club Champion.
Currently, Al is our best golfer by par. When he plays well, he wins. When he plays badly, he finishes second. When he plays terribly, he finishes third. Other than that, he’s not bad.
In the White Tee Flight, local wine producer Larry Parenti, whose daily motto is, “Rise and wine,” stomped past his opponent to become the champ. In the Gold Tee Flight, retired banker Harry Kious, who is known for his deft match play, reigned. Kious has never lost interest in golf. Larry Rupley squeaked past his golfing buddy, Jack Cox, to claim the red tee title. Hopefully, they will still be speaking to each other next week.
While these important matches were taking place, several seniors engaged in a game of low net by flight. From the white tees, Vietnam vet Mike Mendoza strutted his stuff over always laughing Roger Ladd and resurgent Ron Basset, who vied for second. All by his lonesome self in fourth stood club captain Louis Luna. Wearing his cold-weather gear allowed Tom Suarez to snowball his way into fifth. Rounding out the money winners were Bob Bradley and David Dean in a sixth-place tie.
From the gold tees, newbie AD Hawkins and oldie Ron Huckaby tied for first. Gary Eaton slipped into third, as Ken Polk and Bill Gylling claimed fourth. A member of this flight’s game was hurt by a bad lie. He said he had a five when it was really a six. From the red tees, Roger La Fleur’s game sizzled as he bested George Dillon’s second place.
One of the flight’s better players was three-over after six holes, but unfortunately one was over a house, another over a lake and the last over a pool. Gaining entry into the winner’s circle after a long drought was Earl Watkins, who tied spiffy Bob Silva for third.
In closest-to-the-hole on No. 2 from the whites, seemingly weekly winners Al Liberato and David Dean placed one and two. Flight members are encouraging these two to take a nice, long vacation. From the golds, Charlie Moore decided he’s had enough supporting the opposition each week and claimed first. Dave Moyles secured second, as well as a first on No. 13 for a good payday. From the reds, John Foucrault had the shot of the day on a difficult hole (3 feet, 8 inches) taking first over Carlos Lourenco.
From the white tees on No. 13, Pense garnished first, and Luna secured second. From the golds, Kious completed a good day, as he placed second. From the reds, Dillon was able to outdo La Fleur for first.