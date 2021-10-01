It's back to business for Calaveras in win over Amador

There wasn’t anything special about Calaveras’ win Thursday night against Amador at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
There wasn’t much drama, as Calaveras won in three sets. There was no outburst from a coach or a call from an official that had fans in an uproar. No, the 25-20, 25-19 and 25-7 Calaveras win seemed to be just another day at the office.
And after having suffered a disappointing 3-0 road loss to the Sonora Wildcats two days earlier, maybe a simple, stressless victory was exactly what Calaveras needed.
“It definitely felt good to get the win tonight,” Calaveras senior Sierra Lowry said. “We really wanted to beat Sonora (on Tuesday) because our goal was to get first in league and now that won’t happen. So now it’s all about competing with Bret Harte to take second.”
Thursday was Calaveras’ 24th game of the year and after not having played a full season of volleyball since 2019, the players are starting to feel the aches and pains of so many matches. Head coach Rebecca Conley is trying to counter the fatigue with changing her lineup and giving her players some rest when the situation calls for it.
“We’ve been mixing it up a lot,” Conley said. “I have a lot of players who are versatile, which is nice. Brooke (Nordahl) and Sydney (Remus) have been switching off on the right side and outside. It’s nice because a lot of my pins can play front row and back row. It’s really nice to mix things up and we’ve been mixing things up in each set.”
When asked about fatigue at this point of the season, Lowry said, “I don’t think we are feeling fresh and we are getting tired and it shows in some of our games. It showed against Sonora and it showed in our second set tonight.”
In the opening set, Calaveras and Amador battled to an 8-8 tie, but that’s when the home squad took over. Calaveras went on an 11-2 run with a kill and ace from junior Kyra Saiers, a block from junior Jordynn Peterson, an ace from junior Madyson Bernasconi and two kills from Remus. Calaveras built its lead to 21-13 after a kill from senior Madison Clark, but Amador battled back and cut Calaveras’ lead to three. Calaveras was able to take advantage of Amador miscues and took the opening set 25-20.
The second set began with Calaveras building an 8-3 lead with two kills from Clark, a kill from Lowry and an ace from junior Laney Koepp. Amador scratched back and went from trailing by five, to trailing by one. While Amador got close, Calaveras never surrendered the lead. And with three kills from Clark and Lowry and two kills from senior Karah Auld, Calaveras took the second set 25-19.
It became obvious early in the third set that Calaveras was ready for the night to be over. Saiers recorded three aces and after an Amador error, junior Bailie Clark got a kill to give her squad a 6-0 lead. Calaveras kept the pressure on Amador and didn’t let up. Leading 20-6, Calaveras ended the night on a 5-0 run, which included three kills from Lowry and an ace from Koepp.
“We just wanted to get it over with and go home,” Lowry said about the third set. “In the third set, I feel that we came together the most and played as a team. We had good chemistry, the energy was good and everyone was just happy and having fun.”
Conley was pleased to see that the mistakes her team made in the first two sets were not there in the final set of the night.
“Amador did a good job keeping the ball in play and we made a lot of errors and that’s something that we need to be working on,” Conley said. “It’s mostly our errors that were hurting us in the first two sets, unlike the third set where we didn’t have any.”
Saiers finished with two kills, four aces and 13 digs; Remus had four kills; Lowry had 10 kills and one ace; Madison Clark had 10 kills, one ace and seven digs; Auld had four kills; Koepp had four aces and 11 digs; Bailie Clark had three kills, two aces and three digs; Peterson had three kills and one block; and Bernasconi had two kills, one ace and seven digs.
Calaveras has a major battle coming up next. Bret Harte currently sits in second place in the Mother Lode League with Calaveras trailing by only one game. The Bullfrogs beat Calaveras in five sets once already this year and Conley feels her team is ready for the challenge in the big county clash.
“It’s good to have the pressure because we need to work on our urgency,” Conley said. “They need to know it’s an important game and they do know that. But, we need to take care of things on our side of the net and keep calm and take care of the small things that we need to.”