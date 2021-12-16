Soccer rivalry resumes with Calaveras beating Bret Harte 3-0

It had been 675 days since the Calaveras and Bret Harte girls’ soccer teams last squared off. On Feb. 11, 2020, the two county rivals played to a 0-0 tie in San Andreas. And after that game, nobody had any idea that Calaveras and Bret Harte wouldn't meet again for one year, 10 months and six days.
The long hiatus between matchups came to an end Thursday night, with Calaveras topping the Bullfrogs 3-0 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
For Calaveras, the Mother Lode League season began on Tuesday with a 6-1 road loss to the Sonora Wildcats. Bret Harte was scheduled to take on Amador in Sutter Creek, but the game was called due to weather.
After losing its first league game of the season, Calaveras couldn't afford to drop another game in the standings before its Christmas break. Now having a win to their record, Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson has less to worry about heading into the break.
“It’s definitely a confidence boost and makes us feel a little more at ease,” Simpson said. “If we were 0-2, or even 0-1-1, the pressure was really going to be on us and it was going to make the whole rest of the season an uphill battle, which it still is, but it’s just not as steep.”
The Bullfrogs have not won a Mother Lode League game since the beginning of 2020 and were hoping to end the long stretch of losing to league opponents when they hosted Calaveras.
“Losing the first game of league starts us off on the wrong foot,” Bret Harte senior co-captain Gracie Shaw said. “We’ll just pick our heads up and keep going. Calaveras put up a good fight tonight and we have to respect that.”
The Bullfrogs ended its preseason with an impressive home victory over Waterford and head coach Jessica Bowman felt her team was ready to take on the San Andreas squad.
“It’s obviously not what I was hoping for in our first league match,” Bowman said. “I went into tonight feeling pretty hopeful that we were going to be pretty evenly matched. I’m quite disappointed to have a 3-0 loss.”
After suffering a 5-goal defeat to Sonora two days prior, Simpson wanted nothing more than to get an early lead over the Bullfrogs. All he had to do was wait four minutes before his team had a 1-0 lead. Calaveras struck early, as senior Emma Alliende scored her seventh goal of the season.
“It put everybody at ease a little more knowing that we’ve got that little bit of cushion,” Simpson said about the importance of Alliende’s early goal. “We were more confident playing our game, instead of playing catch up. Even when you are getting shots on goal and they aren’t going in, that pressure starts to build and weigh down on you. Getting that early goal just relieved a lot of that pressure and let the game flow more smoothly.”
Trailing 1-0, the Bullfrogs responded with some offensive momentum of their own. For a good portion of the opening half, Bret Harte had possession on Calaveras’ side of the field, but couldn’t come up with a clean shot.
“I was expecting us to fire off more shots than we did and then we stopped shooting,” Bowman said. “Some of our normal shooters weren’t shooting the ball as they normally do.”
In the final 10 minutes of the first half, Calaveras lived on Bret Harte’s side of the field. The visiting team took continuous shots and had a number of corner kicks, but nothing found the back of the net. At halftime, Calaveras led 1-0, but senior Montana Grant felt the score should have been much more in Calaveras’ favor.
“I ran in and said, ‘We should be winning 4-0 right now.’ Grant said. “We just kept pushing and pushing and we knew that eventually we’d get one of those corner kicks in.”
Simpson knew that with each shot that didn’t result in a goal gave the Bullfrogs more hope. And in a close game, hope is something that can lead to changes on the scoreboard.
“Any time you only have a 1-goal lead, it only takes one little fluke or a breakaway and the next thing you know, it’s a tied game,” Simpson said. “While getting that early goal was nice, when you keep missing those chances, it does cause a little bit of concern and the pressure starts to build back up.”
After all the corner kicks Calaveras attempted in the first 40 minutes, it was only a matter of time until one resulted in a goal and that came with 28:40 to play in regulation. Senior Bridgette Boriolo sent a ball into the box and Grant used her head to connect for the second goal of the game.
“It was just a perfect ball,” Grant said. “I was wanting a header from the very start of the game. I got a perfect ball from Bridgette and it couldn’t have been any better.”
After scoring her seventh goal of the season, Grant scored her team-high eighth goal with 10:42 to play, as she rebounded a shot and blasted it past Bret Harte’s goalie for the final score of the night.
Both teams will not return to action until Jan. 4. Calaveras (1-1-0 MLL) will host Summerville, while Bret Harte (0-1-0 MLL) will host Argonaut.
“We have to use this as motivation,” Shaw said. “We don’t have any games over break, so we have to use the break to get back on our feet, pick up our heads and win that first game coming out of the break.”