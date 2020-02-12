Athlete of the Week: Andrew Celli

Scoring goals had been an issue for the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team. Senior Andrew Celli changed that. In Calaveras’ past two games, Celli found the back of the net four times. He scored once in a 1-1 home tie to Amador and then three times in a 6-1 road thrashing against Argonaut.
“It felt good because we hadn’t won in a while and it was a blowout,” Celli said about beating Argonaut. “I went home with a smile on my face.”
In his senior year, Celli has 17 goals, seven assists and 20 steals. With the playoffs right around the corner, Celli has started focusing on a postseason run.
“Since we are not going to get first in league, I’m just thinking about the playoffs,” Celli said. “I’m actually pretty excited this year, because we might get put in a lower division, instead of division 4 like last year. We might actually have a chance of doing well.”