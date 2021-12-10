Goodwin scores twice in Calaveras' 2-2 tie with Union Mine

In the final game before Mother Lode League play begins, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team looked to have something positive to take with them into the league season. After suffering a tough 2-0 loss two days prior to Ripon, Calaveras looked to get back into the win column.
Calaveras built a 2-0 lead against Union Mine, only to see that lead disappear. Calaveras and Union Mine played to a 2-2 tie Thursday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. It is the first time Calaveras has ended a game in a tie this season.
"Tuesday night was not our best night and our goal tonight was to get back to playing soccer and not kickball,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “I think we did that for most of the game and just ran out of gas at the end.”
Both of Calaveras’ goals came from Josh Goodwin. The first of Goodwin’s two goals came with 29:33 to play in the opening half. Goodwin got a pass from junior Jeremiah Hinkle and blasted a shot into the back of the Union Mine goal to give Calaveras a 1-0 lead. Neither team scored the rest of the half and at halftime, Calaveras still had its one-goal advantage.
Midway through the second half, Goodwin again came up with a perfect shot, this time with an assist from co-captain Carter Mabanag. With a 2-0 lead, Calaveras needed its defense to keep Union Mine off the board. Union Mine scored its first goal with around 15 minutes to play and ended up tying the game with four minutes left in regulation.
"Despite being up 2-0 and losing that lead, I'm really proud of our guys for their effort tonight,” Leetham said. “We've been hit hard with some illness and injuries lately and the guys left on the field played their hearts out.”
Calaveras finishes the preseason with a record of 4-3-1. Calaveras will open up the Mother Lode League season Dec. 14 against the Sonora Wildcats in San Andreas. That contest will begin at 5:45 p.m.
“We hope to get some reinforcements back in time for league Tuesday against Sonora,” Leetham said. “We still have high expectations for the upcoming league season.”