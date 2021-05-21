MLL track season concludes with league finals and a welcomed photo

At the end of the 2019 Mother Lode League track and field finals, then Calaveras High School runner Jacob Christopher organized a large group photo with all competitors from the six league schools.
Students from Bret Harte, Calaveras, Amador, Argonaut, Summerville and Sonora gathered near the midfield logo at Bret Harte’s Dorroh Field and posed for the large photo. That turned out to be the last time all six schools were in the same place at the same time in over two years.
After the last race was completed Thursday night at the 2021 MLL track and field finals in Angels Camp, the voice of a female athlete yelled out from the field, “GROUP PICTURE.” Suddenly, her two words were being repeated by athletes over and over and all the students, like they did two years ago, gathered around for a photo to capture that special moment in time.
After losing all of the 2020 track and field season and only getting four meets in 2021, the student-athletes understood how quickly things can be taken away and, in some ways, just being able to compete together as a league was just as, if not more important, than the times on a stopwatch.
“This was huge for everybody,” Bret Harte head coach Jon Byrnes said. “It was huge for the community, the tri-county area, all the high schools and families. It means more than just kids competing. It means that we are coming out of something that was nasty, we are surviving and getting through it. This was so fun and it means a lot to see people gather, root each other on and recognize good performances and hard effort by everybody, no matter what their finish was. It means everything to the coaches and athletes.”
The league finals did not include any team results, so the 2021 season will not have a Mother Lode League team champion. There were, however, individual champions. Overall, Sonora led the way with 10 first-place varsity finishes, which includes males and females, followed by Amador with nine, Bret Harte with eight, Calaveras with four and Summerville with one.
Amador senior Lance Der Manuelian was named the varsity boy Athlete of the Meet for the field competitions. Sonora’s Adin Dibble was the varsity boy Athlete of the Meet for the track competitions, while Bret Harte sophomore Kadyn Rolleri and Sonora’s McKenna Alderman shared the honors of varsity girl Athlete of the Meet for track competitions.
In her first full league season, Rolleri saved her best for last. In perhaps one of the most competitive races of the afternoon, Rolleri took first in the 800-meter run, finishing with a personal record of 2:29.38. She was just able to cross the finish line ahead of Calaveras senior Katarina Borchin (2:29.89) and Argonaut’s Anna Rose (2:32.32).
“I was just trying to keep up with the girls in front of me,” Rolleri said. “They really pushed me and are all really good runners. I tried to keep my pace at the end and use the energy that I saved. When I got close to the finish line, I kept looking at her shadow behind me and I kept thinking to keep going and not to let my legs give out. I just wanted to try my hardest and beat my PR (personal record).”
Rolleri later took first in the 1600-meter run, with a time of 5:29.48, which happened to be another personal record. Summerville’s Sofia Vasquez placed second (5:30.29) and Borchin took third (5:32.63). Rolleri capped her night by helping the Bullfrogs take first in the 4x400-meter relay. Rolleri, along with teammates Taylee McDaniel, Anika Jodie and Aariah Fox finished in 4:23.46, ahead of Calaveras’ Borchin, Emma Alliende, Bridgette Boriolo and Lexy Beadles (4:27.71).
“Kadyn is a tough cookie, an amazing competitor and she’s the real deal,” Byrnes said. “She’s tough mentally, which is the most important aspect of a strong runner. She plans, she strategizes, she works hard, she’s dedicated, she plays basketball, she runs cross country for seven or eight months, she doesn’t break and that’s why she's the anchor. She does not like to lose and she always goes for a PR. But the best thing about Kadyn is she’s a nice, young lady.”
One runner who could have been in the discussion for Athlete of the Meet was Calaveras’ Jack Garamendi. The junior sprinter finished the day with two first-place finishes and nearly gave Calaveras a victory in the 4x400-meter relay, only to cross the finish line less than a second behind Sonora.
Garamendi took first in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 22.85. While most would be thrilled with being a league champion, Garamendi felt his time could have been better and will try to improve upon that over the offseason.
“I judge success based off both the finish and time,” Garamendi said. “Especially with events like these and days like today, when you are racing the best in your league, you are not always sure if you are going to get first, but you know you are going to have great competition to get a PR. I love getting a PR and the rush is amazing. But, the winning is also great. I’m not satisfied. I thought I was going to do better. I wanted to do better. I will do better.”
While Garamendi wasn’t overly pleased with his time in the 200, he did have a smile on his face after taking first in the 400-meter dash (52.35), ahead of Sonora’s John Shaw (53.77) and Bret Harte’s Bruchs Davey (55.09). Garamendi, along with Nicholas Moore, LeeQua Rice and Joshua Boyington placed second in the 4x400-meter relay with their time of 3:40.55, which was just behind Sonora’s 3:39.74 and ahead of Bret Harte’s Blake Berry, Alex Mejia, Winter Whittle and Davey (3:43.47).
“He’s fun to watch run,” Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said of Garamendi. “He looks good, he’s fast and he competes. He’s a great kid for others on the team to look up to with the way he goes about his business. He works hard and he gets results. He’s just a great kid to have, especially leading the sprint group.”
One of the most intense finishes of the night came in the boy’s 800-meter run. Bret Harte sophomore Winter Whittle seemed to have the race in hand, but in the final 100 meters, Calaveras senior Nicolas Moore dug deep and was able to pass Whittle moments before crossing the finish line. Moore finished in 2:06.50, while Whittle was just behind at 2:06.93. Bret Harte sophomore Alex Mejia placed third in 2:09.75.
“Honestly, with the first lap, I thought he had it for sure,” Moore said about trailing Whittle for much of the two-lap race. “I figured it would just be a good PR for me. But in the second lap, I made my move and I saw him in my reach. I started pushing and all of a sudden, I hit another gear and caught him down the stretch.”
In regards to Moore’s race, Avrit said, “He executed the race; that’s what he had to do. He knew how Whittle was going to run that and all of a sudden, it happened. That was really cool to see.”
Moore’s finish was not the only one decided just inches in front of the finish line. In the 300-meter hurdles, Calaveras junior Emiliano Becerra appeared to have the event won, but on the last hurdle, clipped his toe and ended up on the ground, just feet in front of the finish line. As a result, Bret Harte senior Blake Berry was able to pick up the victory in 45.01.
“I feel terrible,” Berry said after the race. “Honestly, I went into this race thinking I was going to win and I saw him (Becerra) and he was more deserving than me. To have that happen and fall at the last second is heartbreaking to him and me. He definitely deserved to win and I feel bad taking it from him like that, but sometimes that’s how it goes.”
Becerra is not the first runner Avrit has seen take a fall so close to the finish line.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen that in the 300 hurdles,” Avrit said. “A kid almost has it, but he’s tired and then nicked the last one. Yeah, that’s the 300 hurdles for you. It’s the agony of defeat. Luckily he’s a junior and he’ll be coming back next year and he ran really well today.”
Bret Harte junior Anika Jodie was able to clear all the hurdles in front of her on her way to a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal record of 52.58.
“I feel like I did good, but I can definitely go faster next year and improve,” said Jodie, who also finished second in the 400-meter race (1:04.95). “This was a good way to finish the season.”
Calaveras junior Alberto Molina placed fourth in the shot put (41 feet, 6 inches) and set a personal record in the discus, measuring 133 feet, 1.50 inches, which was good enough for second place. Calaveras senior Jake Black took first in the triple jump, measuring 38 feet, 9 inches.
Bret Harte’s Jackson Oliver placed first in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 6 inches, while Cooper Oliver came in second with his vault of 12 feet. Female pole vaulter Noelle Jeffries took first for Bret Harte, as she cleared 8 feet, while Calaveras’ Lexy Beadles placed third (7 feet, 6 inches). And Bret Harte sophomore Aariah Fox took first in the triple jump (34 feet, 3.50 inches), just ahead of Calaveras junior Bridgette Boriolo (32 feet, 11.50 inches). Boriolo also came in second in the long jump (16 feet, 2 inches), which was just ahead of Fox (15 feet, 11.50 inches).
Typically, after the league meet, athletes and coaches would shift their focus on the section meet and the possibility of bringing home a blue banner. But that’s not the case this year. The track and field season is officially over and for Byrnes, that brings on mixed emotions.
“On one hand, you feel relief that the pressure that comes with the season is over and it’s a breath of fresh air and summertime is ahead of us and it’s a break,” he said. “But on the other hand, it’s like gosh, we didn't have that long of a season. It was very short, but it was also very sweet, enjoyable and very positive. It was the best of all situations.”