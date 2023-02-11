Red Hawks get the No. 4 seed in D5 playoffs and will host No. 13 Sutter

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
There is no easy path to the section championship game and that became abundantly clear when the playoff brackets were released on Saturday afternoon.
If the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team reaches the section title game for the first time since 1983, the Red Hawks will have had to beat three quality opponents along with recording an upset or two along the way.
When the postseason brackets were released on Saturday afternoon, Calaveras received the No. 4 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. The No. 4 seed did not come as a surprise to Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton, as the Red Hawks have been sitting at No. 4 in the MaxPreps SJS D4 rankings for the majority of the season.
“I think it is the correct spot for us,” Clifton said.
In previous years, when the No. 4 team took on the No. 13 team, that game was often just a formality for the higher ranked team to get to the second round. That is not the case this year. No. 4 Calaveras will take on No. 13 Sutter on Feb. 15 in San Andreas and just because his team is ranked higher, Clifton isn’t allowing his squad to overlook Sutter or any other team in the brackets.
“No. 13 Sutter is no joke,” Clifton said. “A week ago, they played the No. 3 seed Marysville and lost by four. If we are fortunate enough to get to the second round, you really never know because all teams are good and well coached.”
Calaveras finished its season with an overall record of 22-5 and won the Mother Lode League title with a 9-1 record. The Red Hawks are led by senior southpaw sensation Jay Clifton, who is averaging 19.7 points per game and has scored 10 or more points in every game he’s played in this season.
No. 13 Sutter enters the playoffs with a 15-13 record and went 8-6 in the Pioneer Valley League, which was good enough for fourth place. This will be the first meeting between Calaveras and Sutter since pre-2004.
Should Calaveras beat Sutter, the Red Hawks would host the winner of No. 5 Twelve Bridges and No. 12 Ripon.
Out of all the squads in the D4 playoffs, Calaveras has battled six of them. Calaveras has already seen Union Mine, Sonora, Liberty Ranch, Summerville, Escalon and Riverbank. The Red Hawks have gone 6-2 in those head-to-head matchups, with two wins over Summerville and victories over Sonora, Liberty Ranch, Escalon and Riverbank. Calaveras lost to Union Mine and Sonora.
“These are good times for Calaveras basketball, because there are a lot of teams who didn’t even make it,” Clifton said. “I hope we can make the most of these opportunities.”
If Calaveras was to meet Summerville for a third time this year, that game would be for the section championship. As for Sonora, Calaveras could possibly face the Wildcats in the semifinal game if both teams win their first two contests. That game would be played in San Andreas.
All non-title games begin at 7 p.m. The section championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
