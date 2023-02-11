Red Hawks get the No. 4 seed in D5 playoffs and will host No. 13 Sutter
There is no easy path to the section championship game and that became abundantly clear when the playoff brackets were released on Saturday afternoon.

If the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team reaches the section title game for the first time since 1983, the Red Hawks will have had to beat three quality opponents along with recording an upset or two along the way.

