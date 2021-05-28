Rymple shoots low-score in Bullfrog loss to Mustangs

With the 2021 golf season nearing its end, the Bret Harte High School golf team is trying to add as many wins into the win column as possible. Unfortunately, the Bullfrogs were unable to hand Argonaut its first loss of the season.
In its final home match of the year, Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 238-250 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte senior Kieran Rymple earned medalist honors by shooting a match-low 44; senior Karol Okulski shot a 45; freshman Chance Herndon carded a 52; and Bradey Tutthill finished the afternoon shooting a 53.
The trio of Rymple, Herndon and Tutthill were less than 24 hours removed from playing a competitive basketball game against Argonaut in Angels Camp, but lost that contest 56-51.
Bret Harte will finish its season at 3 p.m. against the Sonora Wildcats June 1 in Sonora.