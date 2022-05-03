Calaveras' six seniors put up big numbers in a 19-9 win on senior day

Chris Maddock, Chance Brooks, Andy Rios, Dean Habbestad, Aiden Look and Woody Gardina have not yet played their final baseball game on their home diamond in their high school careers. With the Calaveras High School baseball team expected to be a top team in whatever division it gets placed in once the playoff brackets are released, at least one more home game is on the horizon.
But even though the six Calaveras senior players will have at least one more game at home, they all wanted to enjoy their senior day and have a memorable performance. Maddock, Brooks, Rios, Habbestad, Look and Gardina combined to go 13 for 22 with five doubles, 13 runs scored and nine RBIs in a 19-9 win over the Amador Buffaloes Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas.
“It feels great,” Look said about picking up a victory on senior day. “I honestly hope that we get to play at home in the playoffs because I feel that we play our best here. We were ready to play today and scored 19 runs, so that’s pretty good.”
The crop of Calaveras seniors have had a baseball experience like none other that came before it. As sophomores, the season was cut short because of COVID-19. As juniors, only Mother Lode League games were played, but there was no official league champion and no playoffs. In 2021, Calaveras would have had a good chance at making some noise in the postseason, as the team went 13-2.
Now as seniors, the six players are making the most of their only chance to get into the playoffs and make a run at a section championship. And for Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe, the seniors of 2022 will always be a special group to him for what they’ve had to overcome and how they continue to move forward.
“This really is a special class,” DeLappe said. “They are great kids, and they are great to be around. They are really fun to watch on a daily basis. We had Covid where we basically lost a whole season and they’ve handled it really well. It’s just a really fun class.”
On senior day, it was a sophomore who took the ball for the 2022 Mother Lode League champions. Mason Moser made his first varsity start and ended the day with the win. Moser went four innings and gave up eight hits, nine runs—three earned—with two walks and five strikeouts.
“I thought he threw well,” DeLappe said. “We didn’t play some defense behind him, so maybe we put him in some holes that he shouldn't have been in. Mainly, he just missed out over the plate with a pitch here and a pitch there that they happened to put into play. I liked the way he pitched and his composure out there.”
Amador got two runs off of Moser in the top of the first, but the sophomore hurler got out of the inning by striking out the final two batters. Trailing by two, Calaveras responded by scoring four times in the bottom of the first. After Look and Maddock scored to tie the game at 2-2, Habbestad walked, and Gardina smacked a double to put two runners in scoring position. Junior Brayden Brim followed with a double to plate Habbestad, and Gardina and Calaveras led 4-2.
Amador cut the deficit to one in the top of the second. In the bottom of the second, Calaveras scored six runs. Maddock had a single that drove in two and Rios doubled to bring in one, which gave Calaveras a 7-3 lead. Gardina later hit his second double of the game and brought in two runs. An error gave Calaveras its sixth run of the frame and the home team led 10-3 heading into the third inning.
Amador came up with clutch hits and took advantage of Calaveras errors in the third. The Buffaloes scored five times and cut Calaveras’ lead to just two. Calaveras got some breathing room in the bottom of the frame, as Rios recorded an RBI with a sacrifice fly and junior Gus Tofanelli blasted a two-run home run to put Calaveras ahead 13-8. The home run was Tofanelli’s seventh of the season.
Amador scored its final run in the top of the fourth and Calaveras also added a run in the fourth with an RBI off the bat of Chris Maddock, which scored junior Tyler Maddock. Tyler Maddock and Look each recorded RBIs in the bottom of the fifth to push the Calaveras lead to 16-9. And in the bottom of the sixth, Gardina had a single to bring in a run and Brim knocked in the final two runs to give Calaveras the 19-9 win.
Gardina had a strong day at the plate, going 4 for 4 with two doubles, one walk, scored four runs and had three RBIs. Gardina is now hitting .500 with 36 hits, 33 RBIs, 27 runs scored, 11 doubles, one home run and 14 walks.
“When the No. 6 hitter on your team can hit the ball all over the park and throw four hits out there for you and run the bases a little bit, that’s really key,” DeLappe said about Gardina’s offensive production.
Brim led Calaveras with four RBIs, as the junior went 2 for 4 with two doubles; Rios went 2 for 4 with a double, scored once and had three RBIs; Tofanelli had a two-run homer, scored twice and had three RBIs; Chris Maddock went 3 for 4 with a double, scored three times and drove in two; Look went 2 for 3 with a double, scored three times and had one RBI; Habbestad went 1 for 3, scored twice and walked twice; and Brooks went 1 for 4.
Jason Nelson pitched one inning of relief and didn’t allow any hits or runs. Brooks pitched the final inning and recorded two strikeouts and didn’t surrender any hits or runs.
Calaveras (22-2, 13-1 Mother Lode League) will wrap up its regular season at 4 p.m. on Friday against the Bret Harte Bullfrogs in Angels Camp.
Junior varsity
The Calaveras JV baseball team had its season come to an end with a 4-3 win over Amador. Evan Janssen with 3.2 innings to pick up the win on the hill. Caleb Ramirez got the save by pitching the final 3.1 innings. Isaiah Hernandez had an RBI and recorded two hits. Colin Dunn scored the winning run on an Amador throwing error. Calaveras finished the season with a record of 14-1 and as Mother Lode League champions.