Bullfrogs come up on the losing end in a tough match with Mustangs

Early into the 2022 Mother Lode League tennis season, the Bret Harte High School tennis team is 0-2 in the standings. But after dropping their first match of the year to the Sonora Wildcats on Tuesday, the Bullfrogs bounced back and put on a very strong showing against the Argonaut Mustangs.
Although Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 6-1 Thursday afternoon in Angels Camp, head coach Mike Stange was thrilled to see the way his team responded after losing to the Wildcats 7-0 two days earlier.
“I was just encouraged by their competitiveness today,” Stange said. “We were in a lot of matches. We were a little overmatched at the top of the lineup, but everywhere else, I think was pretty good.”
One reason Stange feels his team played better against Argonaut than it did against Sonora is that there were less nerves going into the second match of the year. When Bret Harte took on Sonora, it was the first time that many of the Bullfrog players had ever played in an official match. So, with the unknown out of the way, Bret Harte seemed more relaxed and loose in its second match of the week.
“We had a little bit less focus and a little more nerves against Sonora,” Stange said. “Being home obviously helps. Argonaut is a really good team and we knew that going in that they could be just as good, if not better, than Sonora. I think we competed better against a team who was really challenging us today.”
In the boys’ No. 1 match, Bret Harte’s Bennett Livanos took on Argonaut’s Jesse Flores. The match was one of the longest of the afternoon and Livanos couldn't hold on in the end and lost 5-7, 6-0 (11-9). The hot Angels Camp heat didn’t help anybody on the court and that, combined with such a long match, Stange felt Livanos simply just ran out of gas.
“He definitely seemed a little tired,” Stange said. “I was telling him to shorten the points if they were getting into long points. They were basically having 20-ball rallies and kind of wearing each other down. At a certain point, he was trying to conserve energy for the tiebreaker. Bennett just needed to stick it out just a couple of more shots, but just ran out of gas.”
Bret Harte’s only win came in the boys’ No. 2 match. Senior Bradley Ransom won 1-6, 6-2 (10-7). In the girls’ No. 1 match, senior Bullfrog Bella Kuntzweiler lost 6-0, 6-0. In the girls’ No. 2 match, sophomore Jamee Zahniser lost 6-1, 6-0.
In perhaps the match of the day, Bret Harte’s girls’ No. 1 doubles team of freshman Olivia Burke and sophomore Meredith Grotto had an outstanding match against Argonaut’s Natalia Silva and Sadie Hemmelman but lost in a super tiebreaker.
“They are both really athletic and sometimes with a little less experience, maybe they don’t know the situation that they are in and that can be good,” Stange said. “They played with no nerves, and I think they really competed well, and they could have won that match. I’m really proud of them and the way they competed today.”
In the girls’ No. 2 match, senior Janessa Dolan and freshman Madison Onstad lost 6-0, 6-0. And in the mixed doubles match, freshman Trent Livanos and freshman Melanie Barraza lost 7-5, 5-7, 11-9.
Bret Harte (0-2 Mother Lode League) will next take on Amador March 29 in Angels Camp. After seeing the growth of his team in only two matches, Stange is looking forward to getting back to practice and working on what needs to be improved.
“It shows me a lot of things we need to work on and that makes me excited to get back to practice and work on stuff before the next match,” Stange said.