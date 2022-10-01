Despite a blowout loss to Sonora, Calaveras remains hopeful about the future

SONORA – After a 43-0 blowout loss that drops the overall record to 1-5, the talk of the playoffs typically wouldn’t be brought up in a postgame conversation. But that’s exactly what Calaveras High School head football coach Doug Clark discussed with his team.
After finishing the preseason with a 1-4 record, Calaveras began Mother Lode League play against the Sonora Wildcats. And as successful as Sonora has been since entering the league in 2014, this Wildcat team may be the best to wear the green and gold during that nine-year run.
So, why would Clark even think about talking about the playoffs when wins have been so hard to come by in 2022? To qualify for the postseason, a team needs to pick up four overall wins and have at least two league victories. With four weeks of the regular season remaining, Calaveras needs to win three games. One of those games has already been won, as Amador forfeited all of its Mother Lode League contest.
With a forfeit victory over Amador, Calaveras needs to pick up only two wins in its last three games. One of those games is against Bret Harte, who is a team that Calaveras has not lost to since 1999. And if Calaveras is able to also pick up a victory over Argonaut, Summerville or both, then the team that started the season 0-4 and began league play with a 43-0 loss to the Sonora Wildcats on Friday night at Dunlavy Field in Sonora, could still have the opportunity to fight for a section championship.
Following the loss, Clark ran down the entire scenario of what needs to be done over the next four weeks and the reaction of his players seemed to indicate that regardless of the final score against Sonora, they still have plenty on the line to fight for and that their season is far from over.
“Our preseason is done, and it didn’t go exactly how we wanted, and we started league with the beast in the league and everything from now on is about finishing out the season and making the playoffs,” Clark said.
Heading into the clash with the Wildcats, the Red Hawks would have to play a perfect game to be the only team other than Oakdale to hand Sonora a loss. That didn’t happen. Calaveras struggled to move the ball on offense and Sonora’s talented offense and defensive line—which was anchored by the University of Utah commit Roger Aldermen—was something that dictated the game.
“It was very tough,” Calaveras senior offensive/defensive lineman Noah Cardenas said about facing Alderman and the rest of Sonora’s powerful line. “He’s (Alderman) like 6’5, 275 (pounds) and is just a big boy. They have a very tough line that is really hard and really hard to get past.”
Sonora scored its first touchdown with 6:40 to play in the first quarter and that was the only time the Wildcats found the end zone in the opening 12 minutes. In the rest of the opening quarter, Calaveras’ defense forced a Sonora fumble and also got the Wildcats to punt. Unfortunately, the strong play of the defense was not matched by the offense, as the Red Hawks were unable to get a first down until late in the second quarter.
The Wildcats scored early in the second on an 18-yard run and added two points with a safety to go ahead 16-0 with 7:56 to play. Sonora scored three more times in the second quarter and led 36-0 at halftime.
Sonora scored its seventh touchdown of the game to start the second half and after Calaveras was unable to respond with a score of its own, Clark began to weigh his options and began sending fresh bodies out onto the field.
“You always play the first half as hard as you can go,” Clark said. “We came out in the second half, and they scored, and we didn’t. And there comes a time when you need to be smart and let other guys get their chance to get out there. By the fourth quarter, yeah, let’s get some new bodies out there.”
Calaveras’ offense never got enough momentum to put a solid drive together the whole night. Senior running back Braeden Orlandi was able to break free for a 32-yard gain and finished the night with 71 yards on the ground. Two costly fumbles didn’t help Calaveras’ cause and seemingly each one of the Red Hawk’s nine penalties for 80 yards came at the worst possible time.
Calaveras finished the night with 80 yards on the ground and just six through the air. The Wildcats rushed for 242 yards on 46 attempts. The majority of Sonora’s rushing yards came on small bursts, as Calaveras only allowed a run of 10-plus yards five times.
With Sonora out of the way, the Calaveras players and coaches know that the road to the playoffs is still going to be a bumpy one, but it’s one they feel they have the ability to travel down.
“We are going to peak at the right time, and we have not peaked yet,” Clark said. “Each week there have been improvements. The kids played their butts off tonight for 48 minutes and I’m very proud of them. We improved in areas tonight and I think morale is up. They believe that we can make a difference in the last four weeks and make a serious run in the playoffs.”
