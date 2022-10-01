Despite a blowout loss to Sonora, Calaveras remains hopeful about the future
Calaveras lost to Sonora 43-0 on Friday night in Sonora. 

SONORA – After a 43-0 blowout loss that drops the overall record to 1-5, the talk of the playoffs typically wouldn’t be brought up in a postgame conversation. But that’s exactly what Calaveras High School head football coach Doug Clark discussed with his team.

After finishing the preseason with a 1-4 record, Calaveras began Mother Lode League play against the Sonora Wildcats. And as successful as Sonora has been since entering the league in 2014, this Wildcat team may be the best to wear the green and gold during that nine-year run.

Calaveras senior Noah Cardenas makes a tackle for a loss in the first quarter against Sonora. 
Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi rushed for 71 yards against the Wildcats. 
Calaveras sophomore quarterback Josh Manzo escapes from a sack in the first quarter against Sonora. 
Calaveras' Braeden Orlandi breaks free for a 32-yard run. 
Calaveras' defense rallies to make a stop. 
