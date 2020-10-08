Coaches Corner: Jacey Porovich

Jacey Porovich loves all things Bret Harte High School. Whether it’s being the head coach of the volleyball team, running the scoreboard at basketball games, or showing school spirit for dress-up days, Porovich is never without her Bret Harte pride fully on display.
In her first year as Bret Harte’s volleyball coach, Porovich’s team reached the playoffs. Porovich, a Bret Harte alumna, played volleyball, basketball and softball.
Get to know Jacey Porovich
Hometown: Murphys High school
Bret Harte College: Eastern University
Favorite food: Beef jerky or mashed potatoes
Favorite dessert: “Key lime pie with whipped cream, obviously.”
Favorite movie: “Hard to say, but I do love ones that make you think. ‘Fracture,’ ‘Shawshank Redemption’ and ‘Double Jeopardy’ would make my list.”
Favorite TV show: ‘Criminal Minds’
Favorite musician: “Depends which genre my mood is in, but either Crowder or Aaron Watson”
Guilty pleasure: Amazon
Are you superstitious? “No, but if we are talking pregame, I do love traditions and routine. I just don’t believe that those traditions affect the outcome.”
Biggest pet peeve: “Inconsiderate people. It drives me nuts when people cannot put themselves in someone else’s shoes.”
What’s something you are ashamed to admit? “I can eat, like, half a tub of Cheese Balls in one sitting. Like, the big tub.”
What’s something people don’t know about you? “When I lived in Pennsylvania, I had a pet ferret.”
Who was your celebrity crush when you were in high school? “I wasn’t that girl with all the celebrity crushes or posters in her room, but I did always think Nick Lachey was pretty cute.”
Dinner with anyone in history: Coach John Wooden
Worst first date: “I wouldn’t say it was my worst, but one of the most memorable because it was so awkward was when I agreed to a blind date set up by a super close friend. The guy was a good guy with a great career, but he was significantly shorter than me. I was so awkward all night, except when sitting down at dinner, because I could look right over his head. I felt like a giant.”
First paying job: “I was a lifeguard at Forest Meadows.”
First car: “In high school, I drove either a white Jeep Wrangler or a bright yellow Chevy Blazer.”
What advice would you give to yourself as a high school senior? “Just wait; you won’t believe who you marry. I married one of my best friends from high school, but neither of us would have had a clue or seen it coming back then.”