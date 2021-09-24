Road golf course makes Bullfrogs feel right at home

SONORA – Perhaps the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team should look into making Teleli Golf Club in Sonora their new home course. In two matches on the Sonora links, the Bullfrogs are 2-0 and have had impressive scores in both outings.
In a road win over Summerville earlier in the season at Teleli, the Bullfrogs shot a 239. On Thursday against the Sonora Wildcats, Bret Harte shaved off 26-strokes off their previous score and beat the Wildcats 213-247.
“What an improvement,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “I knew they were getting close to shooting these scores, but to see it finally happen is so exciting as a coach. I couldn’t be happier. All the hard work they have all been putting in is finally paying off, it takes a village, and we have a great one.”
On a warm and breezy Sonora afternoon, it was the Bullfrog duo of Ella Bach and Makenna Robertson who each led Bret Harte by shooting a 50; Carly Hickman shot a 55; freshman Maggie Kristoff carded a 58; Caroline Krpan shot a 60; and in her first career match, Megan Scott finished with a 70.
“Makenna (Robertson) and Ella (Bach) just had their best rounds ever,” Winsby said. “Maggie (Kristoff) is consistently right there with a good round along with Carly (Hickman). Caroline (Krpan) is always a big factor and then Megan (Scott) playing in her first match did so good. I can’t say enough good things about the whole team. I have been very excited to have all these girls playing this year and I know there are so many more good things to come.”
The win pushes Bret Harte’s league record to 3-4. The Bullfrogs hit the road to take on the Linden Lions Sept. 28 and then will host the Wildcats at 3 p.m., Sept. 29 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.