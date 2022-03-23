Freshman Jack Trent was three outs away from a no-hitter in Bret Harte's 5-2 win

JACKSON – Jack Trent couldn’t have asked for a better first outing on the mound in his Bret Harte baseball career. The freshman took a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh inning before surrendering his first hit.
Even with the no-no broken up, Trent finished the day by throwing a complete game with 10 strikeouts. Behind Trent’s memorable day on the mound, Bret Harte beat Argonaut 5-2 Tuesday afternoon in Jackson.
There are many unwritten rules in baseball. One of them is to never talk about a no-hitter in process. And while no Bret Harte players or coaches mentioned that Trent had not allowed a hit, that fact wasn’t lost on the freshman hurler. When Trent took the field in the bottom of the seventh, he knew he was just three outs away from not only throwing a no-hitter, but to throw one in his first varsity start.
Unfortunately for Trent, Argonaut recorded back-to-back singles to begin the seventh and both runners eventually came around to score. And even though Trent was unable to complete the no-hitter, he was pleased with his performance and was happy that his squad picked up their second Mother Lode League victory in a row.
“As soon as it happened, I was disappointed for a little bit, but once that next batter steps up, I knew I needed to focus so it wouldn’t happen again,” Trent said about giving up the leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh.
Before Trent threw a pitch, the Bullfrogs had a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, Trent smacked a one-out double and later came around to score on an error. For any pitcher, especially a freshman making his first start, there’s no better feeling than taking the mound with a lead and Trent took advantage of the early run.
“Going up to the mound knowing that your bats are already hot, and you’ve got a lead behind you makes pitching easy,” Trent said.
The Bullfrogs would not touch home again until the fifth inning. But during that stretch, Trent dominated on the hill. The first five outs Trent recorded were all strikeouts. Trent allowed a walk in the first, third, six and seventh and just two hits in the seventh.
“Jack Trent is one of those kids that comes around and you are grateful for,” Bret Harte head coach Josh Bailey said. “Not only does he have a great natural ability for this game, but he’s also a great student of the game. As a coach, I couldn’t be more thankful for those types of kids. He’s really the dichotomy of two great things coming together and today was really his day. We gave him the ball and it was his first start of the year and he absolutely flourished when push came to shove.”
The Bullfrogs put a rally together in the top of the fifth, which included loading the bases on walks. Senior catcher Kenny Scott, senior shortstop Erik Trent and senior Noah Adams all walked and with one out, senior Joey Fillmore drove in Scott and Trent with a single to give Bret Harte a 3-0 lead.
Bret Harte added its final two runs in the top of the seventh. Jack Trent led off the inning by getting plunked in the back and he later scored on a sacrifice fly from Adams. The final run came off the bat of Fillmore, who drove in Erik Trent for his third RBI of the game.
Fillmore was a late addition to Bret Harte’s roster and played in his first game Tuesday. Bailey feels that it was Fillmore’s strong day in practice the previous afternoon that helped him record a game-high three RBIs.
“Yesterday we worked really hard on handling velocity and Joey Fillmore probably had some of the best rounds and at-bats at practice,” Bailey said. “What came today was practice came to the game and he brought that same skill set and when opportunity met him, he struck, and he struck well.”
Jack Trent finished the afternoon with the win and went seven innings and allowed two runs on two hits with four walks while striking out 10. Fillmore led the Bullfrogs at the plate, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Erik Trent went 2 for 2, scored twice, stole three bags, was hit once and was intentionally walked once; sophomore Walker Maurer went 1 for 2; Jack Trent went 1 for 3 and scored three runs; Scott scored a run and stole a base; and Adams recorded an RBI.
With the win, Bret Harte (5-2, 2-0 Mother Lode League) has now won three games in a row, which includes two league contests. And while Bailey knows there is still a lot of baseball yet to be played, he wants his players to enjoy each victory that they earn.
“I don’t want to speak to historically, but as of late, maybe some of these boys probably haven’t seen too many winning seasons as Bret Harte athletes,” Bailey said. “Right now, we are getting that sweet taste in our mouth and with that, I hope that we continue to move forward and grow and take those steps. But as of right now, I want them to enjoy as much of it as they can. Wins don’t come around too often and when they do, we love them.”