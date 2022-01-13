In life, things don't always go according to our plan

After over two years of trying, I finally got to hear my wife say those two words every husband longs for: “I’m pregnant.”
After looking at so many negative pregnancy tests throughout marriage, to finally see one that was positive was truly a life changing moment. All that was running through my mind in that moment was that there is no way this is real. I couldn’t believe it finally happened. I was going to be a dad.
It’s always important to enjoy the good times in life, because we never know when those good times will give way to hard moments. Shortly after finding out that the lovely Mrs. Dossi and I were going to be first-time parents, we learned that our baby wasn’t going to make it and a miscarriage eventually came.
We had been trying to get pregnant since November of 2019. That’s a long time when you think that a global pandemic has since come and changed the world forever. Every time we’d get a negative test, we just focused on trying again the next month. We had no idea that months would turn into years.
After over a year of trying, we decided to talk to a doctor and find out if something was wrong with either of us. If there was something wrong, I was praying it was with me. I’d rather be the reason that we don’t have children than to have my wife carry that unnecessary burden.
We eventually found out that, yes, there was an issue and that it would be harder to conceive than for most couples, but still possible. It was a very difficult day when I heard that not only might I not become a father, but the wonderful woman I married might not become a mother.
We started going to fertility clinics and seeing specialists. When I asked my wife if that was really the road she wanted to go down, she replied, “I will do whatever I have to do to be a mother. And if this is what it takes, or if spending all our money is what it takes, then why wouldn’t we?” And she was right.
We took multiple trips to San Jose for months, and nothing ended in a positive result. It’s one thing to get a negative result when it’s just a regular month, but when fertility clinics are involved, that makes it feel like an even bigger disappointment.
There were many times that we were frustrated with the process and kept wondering why we weren’t getting pregnant. Of course, we knew that our chances weren’t good to begin with, but we wanted to believe that something good would happen.
And then a Wednesday in late December rolled around. I was covering a basketball game in Livingston and, honestly, I wasn’t in a good mood. I was angry. I wanted to be a dad so badly, and I had a feeling that another negative test would be waiting when I got home and just didn’t want to deal with it. Of course, I love what I do for a living, but there are times when I see parents so proud of their children, and I know there’s a chance that will never happen for me. Those moments are difficult.
I drove home, wrote my story and just went to bed. And that’s when she came in with the positive test. My mood went from angry and depressed to overjoyed jubilation in a matter of seconds. But even as we celebrated, we had to remind ourselves that things can happen and that, until we hold that baby in our arms, we can’t be comfortable.
Nevertheless, we were both ecstatic. I smoked a Cuban cigar that I’d been holding onto for years just for this occasion. Blood work confirmed that she was pregnant and that we were going to finally be parents. We didn’t tell a lot of people, but those who we did tell were just as excited as we were.
The joy did not last. When she went back for more bloodwork, the news was not good. Instead of her hCG levels doubling like they should, those numbers went down, which was a sign of an impending miscarriage. We had to wait for three more days to find out the fate of our child. After Day 2, we didn’t need another blood test to let us know. Hearing my wife cry when she had the miscarriage was one of the most painful experiences of my life. Any husband who has been through that moment knows the heartbreak and the helplessness of not being able to do anything.
For a while I was upset. But I started thinking about gratitude, and I was able to find some comfort in that. I don’t know if we will ever get to have a child, let alone another positive pregnancy test. But I am beyond grateful to have at least had that experience. I got to feel—even if for just a short amount of time—the excitement of being a dad. I got to kiss her belly and say, “I love you” to not only her, but to our baby. I got to hold my pregnant wife, even if it was for just a short amount of time.
So, to our baby, all I can say is, “Thank you.” I will never know who you would have been or what you would have done in this world. I will never hear you laugh or watch you grow. But you gave me the opportunity to be your dad, even for just a little while. If I never get to experience that ever again, at least you gave me that gift, and I will be forever grateful for that.