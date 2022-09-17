Bret Harte rises to the occasion on homecoming night to beat Millennium 31-7
Buy Now

Bret Harte beat Millennium 31-7 Friday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. 

Less than 24 hours after suffering a humiliating 74-6 road loss to El Dorado, Bret Harte head football coach Kelly Osborn had to make some tough decisions.

The Bullfrogs played on a Monday night against El Dorado and in the process, lost a number of players to injury. And with a roster that was already thin, losing one or two guys can make a big impact. Not only did the Bullfrogs have to heal their wounds after the loss to El Dorado, but they had to be ready to play four days later for their first homecoming game since 2019.

Bret Harte rises to the occasion on homecoming night to beat Millennium 31-7
Buy Now

Bret Harte's Karson Thomasy, 9, follows the block of Sam Whitt in the first quarter. 
Bret Harte rises to the occasion on homecoming night to beat Millennium 31-7
Buy Now

Bret Harte rushed for 171 yards on 40 carries Friday night on homecoming. 
Bret Harte rises to the occasion on homecoming night to beat Millennium 31-7
Buy Now

Calaveras' Tony Tenorio reacts after recording an interception. 
Bret Harte rises to the occasion on homecoming night to beat Millennium 31-7
Buy Now

Bret Harte's Ezra Radabaugh scores on an 11-yard run in the second quarter. 
Bret Harte rises to the occasion on homecoming night to beat Millennium 31-7
Buy Now

Henry Hicks looks for daylight in the second half. 
Bret Harte rises to the occasion on homecoming night to beat Millennium 31-7
Buy Now

Bret Harte's Karson Thomasy rushed for 44 yards and one touchdown Friday night. 
Bret Harte rises to the occasion on homecoming night to beat Millennium 31-7
Buy Now

Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox was crowned as homecoming queen. Fox's mother puts the crown on her head. 
Bret Harte rises to the occasion on homecoming night to beat Millennium 31-7
Buy Now

Bret Harte's Henry Hicks rushed for a game-high 50 yards. 
Bret Harte rises to the occasion on homecoming night to beat Millennium 31-7
Buy Now

Senior Bullfrog Dylan Knick threw for 110 yards and one touchdown. 
Bret Harte rises to the occasion on homecoming night to beat Millennium 31-7
Buy Now

Bret Harte's Ezra Radabaugh had 104 yards receiving and a 43-yard touchdown reception. 
Bret Harte rises to the occasion on homecoming night to beat Millennium 31-7
Buy Now

Bret Harte quarterback Dylan Knick celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.