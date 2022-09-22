Golfers return to the links after a week off

When hot water came out of both taps two weeks ago, senior golfers realized it was too hot to play. However, it was cooler on Sept. 12, so play was on in a low net contest. It is well known that seniors are always looking for lost golf balls while they play. But it is considered poor sportsmanship to pick up a ball as it is still rolling. This is especially true in a game of low net when every shot really counts.
In the White Tee Flight, Jim Turrentine made an infrequent appearance and garnered first. His opponents prefer it when he is absent. Matt Theodore collected second place while there was a two-way tie for third between retired psychologist Al Liberato and that Robert Bradley bandit for third. Psychologist Liberato holds therapy sessions for golfers depressed by poor play. At the end of each session, golfers blame their mothers for how they are doing.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Rahls Hemmes was proud that his wife, Laurie, made the first hole-in-one of any family member last week. Not saying she is lording it over him, but she’s definitely enjoying herself at the head of the table. The best lefty player in the field, Ray Delarosa, was extremely humbled, as he won the flight by seven strokes by shooting a net 65. Sneaky Mike Pisano continued his good play, as he tied Grandpa Gabe Karam for second. A.D. Hawkins quietly added to his winnings by finishing fourth. August’s fifth-leading money winner, Ron Huckaby, was able to tie Orv Pense for fifth.
In the Red Tee Flight, crown prince Carlos Lourenco gobbled up first-place money. His majesty no longer uses a golf cart, but now has some of his palace guards carry him on a palanquin around the course. Ken Phillips kept adding to his wealth as he took second. August’s No. 1 leading money winner, George Dillon, used a lesson from head pro Nate Allen to gain third. Earl Watkins slowly but surely is improving his game, as he finished fourth, as well as taking second in closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4 and No. 13.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4 from the whites, electric Ron Bassett easily took first over Liberato. From the golds, Delarosa had the shot-of-the-day (4 feet, 1 inch) to best Pense. From the reds, Dillon is still in shock that he hit the green, thus enabling him to take first. In the contest on No. 13 from the whites, Liberato added to a profitable day by taking first over David Dean. From the golds, Pense beat that Norm Miley character for first. Phillips’ shot from the reds narrowly landed him in first.