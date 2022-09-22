Golfers return to the links after a week off
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise

When hot water came out of both taps two weeks ago, senior golfers realized it was too hot to play. However, it was cooler on Sept. 12, so play was on in a low net contest. It is well known that seniors are always looking for lost golf balls while they play. But it is considered poor sportsmanship to pick up a ball as it is still rolling. This is especially true in a game of low net when every shot really counts.

In the White Tee Flight, Jim Turrentine made an infrequent appearance and garnered first. His opponents prefer it when he is absent. Matt Theodore collected second place while there was a two-way tie for third between retired psychologist Al Liberato and that Robert Bradley bandit for third. Psychologist Liberato holds therapy sessions for golfers depressed by poor play. At the end of each session, golfers blame their mothers for how they are doing.

