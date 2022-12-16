Bullfrogs win via forfeit against Hughson

The Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team picked up its first win of the season, but it didn’t come the way that the Bullfrogs would have liked.
Even though after 80 minutes of soccer the scoreboard read 2-0 in favor of the Hughson Huskies, the record books will show Bret Harte victorious on Thursday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
Hughson used the same goalie in both the JV and varsity games, which is not allowed. Because of that, the JV game, which Hughson won 2-0, will count and the varsity game will be listed as a forfeit victory for the Bullfrogs.
Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman learned that her team would be awarded the victory moments before the start of the game, and she kept that information to herself for the first half. At halftime, her players started asking questions about the Hughson goalie being the same from the JV game and that’s when Bowman filled her players in on the situation.
While Bowman knew that her team would end the night in the win column regardless of the final score, she wanted the first victory of the season to come as a result of the scoreboard and not a rule violation.
“We had a super offensive game tonight and sadly, the score does not represent that once so ever,” Bowman said. “I was proud of the team offensively. Overall, the result was definitely disappointing. I went in thinking that we were hopefully going to win the game tonight and in the first 20 or 30 minutes, I was pretty confident that we were going to come away with a victory. The result didn’t go that way, but I’m still proud of the girls nonetheless.”
After only scoring three goals in the first four games of the year, Bowman decided to shake things up and put some players in new positions. And even though the change did not prevent the Bullfrogs from being shut out for the third time in their last four games, Bowman liked what she saw from her new lineup.
“We made some changes to our positions tonight and had three or four girls playing completely different lines than they usually do, which actually I thought suited our team better as a whole,” Bowman said. “There are still some kinks to work out as we progress with that lineup that we used tonight.”
With the new lineup, the Bullfrogs were quite aggressive offensively in the opening 40 minutes. Senior Sage Kelsey and sophomore Olivia Burke both took shots, but nothing hit the back of the net. While Bret Harte was unable to score, its defense kept Hughson off the scoreboard and for the first time all season, the Bullfrogs did not allow a goal in the first half.
After being held scoreless in the first half, Hughson scored twice in the final 40 minutes, with the first goal coming with 14:50 to play and the second with 2:05 remaining.
Bret Harte continued to put pressure on Hughson offensively and at the end of the game, Burke’s body showed how physical a game was played. The sophomore had cuts on her knee, her lower shin and a large turf burn on her upper thigh.
“Man, she came off the field looking like she was in an MMA fight,” Bowman said. “She’s one of our toughest cookies out there. She will get up and just keep fighting. As usual, I’m really proud of Olivia tonight.”
Bret Harte (1-4) will have one more preseason game before the start of Mother Lode League play in January. Bret Harte will take on Golden Sierra at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 in Garden Valley. The Bullfrogs open up Mother Lode League play on Jan. 5 against Amador in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.