Bret Harte still searching for winning recipe

While winning games is still an issue for the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team, progress continues to be made. The Bullfrogs were unable to pick up a victory at their own Bret Harte Tournament, losing to Pioneer, Dixon and Mother Lode League rival Summerville.
All three of Bret Harte’s losses came by a combined eight points. The Bullfrogs began the tournament Thursday evening with a 37-34 loss to Pioneer, followed by a 47-43 Friday loss to Dixon and then a 22-20 matinee defeat to Summerville.
“I think we are trying to instill in them that we want a culture that we are playing to win,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “We haven’t had any successful seasons in a while, so it’s almost like, ‘We have a game tonight and hopefully we’ll win,’ instead of, ‘No, we’re coming out here to win.’”
Against Pioneer, Bret Harte had a tough first half. The Bullfrogs were outscored 13-4 in the first quarter and 15-8 in the second to trail 28-12. Bret Harte made adjustments at halftime and it paid off. The Bullfrogs scored 11 points in both the third and fourth quarter, but came up just three points shy of tying Pioneer at the end of regulation.
Senior Jaden Bitner led Bret Harte in scoring with 13 points, while pulling down nine rebounds. Caden Ding and Erik Trent each scored six points in the loss.
On Friday night, Bret Harte played perhaps it's best three quarters of basketball this entire season. The Bullfrogs trailed Dixon 12-5 in the first quarter, but went on a 9-1 run with points from Bitner, Kaden Palmer and a buzzer-beater from only a few feet over the half court line from Trent and Bret Harte led 14-13.
Bret Harte got baskets from Trent, Kieran Rymple and Dominick Fine in the second quarter, but went into halftime in an even 24-24 tie.
Dixon began the third quarter by outscoring the Bullfrogs 7-3 to build a 32-27 advantage. Down by five with 4:04 to play in the quarter, Bret Harte went on a 10-0 run to go back ahead 37-32. Junior Luka Miro scored six unanswered and Bitner followed with back-to-back baskets to fuel the run. The Rams added two free throws at the end of the quarter, but heading into the final eight minutes of the game, Bret Harte led 37-34.
“It was good basketball,” Barnett said about the first three quarters against Dixon. “It shows some of the things that we can do and our potential. What was great about it was that our goal was to come out and communicate and work hard on defense and we did that. And there are going to be mental lapses in our defense because it is kind of complicated right now with some of the stuff that we are doing.”
In the fourth quarter, turnovers became an issue and Bret Harte was only able to score six points. Rymple cut the Dixon lead to 43-41 with 1:36 to play, but that’s as close as the Bullfrogs got.
For the second game in a row, Bitner led Bret Harte in scoring with 10 points; Palmer had nine; Miro had eight; Trent and Tanner Gerhart each scored five points.
“Our lack of experience in a varsity game and our lack of experience in winning got to us,” Barnett said. “I think we got complacent like we won the game because we were ahead, instead of thinking that we were going to win the game because we are going to be up by 10 in a minute. Our guys thought about stalling, instead of looking toward the basket again.”
In the tournament finale against Summerville, baskets were not a common theme. Each team mirrored one another in scoring for the first three quarters with nine points in the first, four in the second and five in the third. In the final eight minutes, Summerville was only able to score four points, but Bret Harte could only answer with two and lost to the Bears 22-20.
Rymple, Palmer, Miro all scored four points, while Ding, Fine, Bitner and Gerhart scored two points.
The number that perhaps Barnett isn’t thrilled with is 55, which is the number of turnovers his team committed in a three-game stretch.
“It comes down to playing against different opponents,” Barnett said. “None of our guys are really playing AAU, so they aren’t getting exposure to the speed of other schools. We’ll just keep pounding on fundamentals and that will help cut down on our turnovers.”
The Bullfrogs are now 2-8 on the young season with some tough losses to their record. Although his team isn’t winning the close games, Barnett can see that each loss is making his players hungrier for a win.
“These losses are driving us,” Barnett said. “I think the guys are starting to think that these losses shouldn't have been losses and it’s burning in them to win.”