Bullfrogs get the No. 7 seed in D5 playoffs and will take on No. 2 Linden in opener

Less than 24 hours after the Mother Lode League season came to an end, the Bret Harte High School baseball team learned who it would take on to begin the playoffs.
Bret Harte finished the regular season with an overall record of 10-10 and went 7-8 in league play. The Bullfrogs were the No. 2 team in the league behind Calaveras (14-1 MLL). Bret Harte got placed in division V and is the No. 7 seed and will take on the No. 2 Linden Lions in the opening round.
No. 2 Linden and No. 7 Bret Harte will play in the single-elimination round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs on Wednesday in Linden. The Bullfrogs are 15-27 against Linden since 2004.
“The expectations don’t change whether we were going to be a three or eight seed—we still have to win the first one,” Bret Harte head coach Josh Bailey said. “We get the convenience of a shorter drive and some familiarity of who our opponent is being that Linden is just a couple stop signs away. Calaveras played them tight in their opener, which tells me they are a competitive team. Linden handled their business all year long from that point on. We are going to have to give them one of our better showings if we are going to advance.”
Linden, a former Mother Lode League member, enters the playoffs having won 22 games in a row and has not been defeated since March 4. The Lions finished the regular season 23-4 while placing first in the Sierra Delta League with a perfect record of 12-0. Beating Linden on its home diamond will not be easy, as the Lions have only lost once at home, which was a 5-2 loss to Franklin on March 3.
In 27 games, Linden is outscoring its opponents 233-63. As a team, Linden is hitting .347 with 237 hits, 189 RBIs, 42 doubles, 19 triples and five home runs. And Linden pitchers have an era of 1.85 with 262 strikeouts and are holding opponents to hitting just .182.
Bret Harte will be in its first playoff game since 2017. The Bullfrogs are 4-7 on the road and have not picked up a victory away from Angels Camp since defeating the Summerville Bears 12-1 on March 29.
While Bailey has not yet announced who will be pitching against Linden, he most likely will choose between two young arms. Freshman Jack Trent and sophomore Walker Maurer have handled the bulk of the innings in 2022. Maurer finished the season 2-5 with a 3.22 era. Trent went 5-1 with a 2.02 era with 64 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched.
At the plate, the Bullfrogs are led by Noah Adams, who is hitting a team-high .397 with 23 hits, 15 RBIs, 13 runs scored and two doubles. Senior Erik Trent is hitting .370 with 20 hits, 13 RBIs, eight doubles, two triples and has scored 23 times. And senior Kenny Scott is hitting .309 with 17 hits, 15 RBIs, six doubles, one triple and 19 runs scored. As a team, Bret Harte is hitting .242 with 115 hits, 84 RBIs, 23 doubles and six triples.
The winner of Wednesday's game will take on the winner of No. 3 Colfax vs. No. 6 Hughson in a three-game series, which will begin on May 16.