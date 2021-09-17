A great round of Bret Harte golf is spoiled by Ripon

The Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team played their best round of the season. On Wednesday afternoon, the Bullfrogs shot a season-low 189.
Unfortunately for the Bullfrogs, they were going against the top squad in the Valley Foothill League North. And while Bret Harte’s 189 was great, Ripon’s 145 was better. Bret Harte fell to 2-3 in league play following a 145-189 road loss Wednesday afternoon in Ripon.
“I was really happy with the results,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “The three freshmen (Ava Scott, Maggie Kristoff and Kali Smith) did great. All the girls improved their scores from yesterday (Tuesday).”
Sophia Ruff and Kristoff each finished the day by shooting a 46; Makenna Robertson shot a 47; Trinity Kekai-Acedo carded a 50; Scott shot a 56; and Smith finished the afternoon with a 61. Ripon’s Gabi Ilardi earned medalist honors by shooting a 29.
“Ripon has an excellent team, but I couldn't be more proud of the way the whole team hung in there and gave it their best shot,” Winsby said.”
Bret Harte (2-3) will next compete in the Mid-Year Tournament, Sept. 20 at Manteca Park Golf Course in Manteca. The Bullfrogs will play their next home match Sept. 21 against Argonaut at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.