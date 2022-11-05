In Bret Harte's first-ever playoff game, the Bullfrogs fall to Beyer 12-4

MODESTO – From the second the ball was put in the water to begin the game, everything from that moment on was history for the Bret Harte High School boys’ water polo team.
The Bullfrogs made history by being the first Bret Harte team to ever play in a postseason game. There will never again be a first goal scored by a Bullfrog in a playoff game. There will never again be a first save by a Bret Harte goalie in a playoff game. And there will never again be a first playoff experience.
But the one thing that Bret Harte wanted to also be a very first was a victory and that’s the one thing that the Bullfrogs were unable to capture. In the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III water polo playoffs, No. 5 Bret Harte lost to No. 4 Beyer 12-4 at Enochs High School on Friday afternoon in Modesto.
Following the loss, the Bullfrog players were disappointed that their season would not continue, but they also realized how big of a deal it is to even be in the pool at this point of the year. For senior Zach Perry, he knows that the 2022 team was a special unit and he is excited to see where the program goes in the future.
“To be the first Bret Harte team to ever go to the playoffs is a big deal,” said Perry, who is toying with the idea of playing water polo next year in college. “I look forward to seeing how this team progresses throughout the years.”
Perry was not the only senior Bullfrog to play his final high school water polo game. Also taking a final bow was Alex Tudbury, Xander Dodds and Cooper Oliver. For head coach Mike Kelly, he could not be any more grateful for the contributions from his senior quartet not only for what they did in the water this season, but also the previous three years.
“My four seniors, I’ve had since they were little squeaky voiced freshmen and this was their last game and my last game with those guys,” Kelly said. “I couldn't be prouder of those guys as athletes and as young men. It’s very bittersweet, but the fact that those guys led the charge to get us to the playoffs, which is unprecedented for Bret Harte water polo, speaks a lot about the program and speaks a lot about the players. All-in-all, we’ll shake this off and look back and see that we were 11-3, which isn’t too bad.”
In their very first playoff game, the Bullfrogs hoped to come out hot and that just wasn’t the case. The Patriots scored three times in the first three minutes to build a 3-0 lead. Bret Harte got its first goal of the game with 3:19 to play which came from Tudbury with an assist from Perry. Beyer scored once more in the opening quarter and led 4-1 after seven minutes.
Beyer added two goals in the second quarter before the Bullfrogs were able to put a shot into the back of the net. With 2:54 to play in the half, Perry received a pass from sophomore Jakob Bouma and a perfectly placed spin shot got by the Beyer goalie to cut the deficit to 6-2. However, Beyer scored once more in the half and led 7-2 at the midway point.
“The shots certainly weren’t falling,” Kelly said about the issues Bret Harte had. “They also had a very powerful whole-shot guy that we were having a lot of difficulty containing and that’s pretty much how it shook out.”
If trailing 7-2 after two quarters wasn’t tough enough, Bret Harte had to play the second half without Dodds, who was excluded from the game for entering the pool in a way that is against the rules.
“He entered the pool incorrectly and paid a very substantial price for that,” Kelly said. “It changed things quite a bit for us. Xander is the rock and the cornerstone of our whole team. He’s the guy who sits in the middle and fights the fight all game long. To lose him that early certainly didn’t help our situation much.”
Bret Harte did its best to get back into the game early in the second half by scoring back-to-back goals to get within three on the scoreboard. The first goal came from Perry on a breakaway with 5:28 to play in the third quarter and the other came from Oliver with an assist from Tudbury. With 4:30 to play, Bret Harte trailed 7-4.
“We thought we could come back, but then, I don’t even know what happened from there,” Perry said. “It just ended up being a blur.”
After Oliver scored midway through the third quarter, the Bullfrogs would not score the rest of the afternoon. Beyer added two goals in the final three minutes of the third quarter and outscored Bret Harte 3-0 in the fourth quarter for the 12-4 victory.
Perry finished with two goals and one assist; Tudbury had one goal and one assist; Oliver had one goal; and sophomore goalie Airein Gish recorded 13 saves.
With Bret Harte’s best season now over, Kelly can look back with pride and also look forward with optimism of what’s to come for the program.
“It’s enormously empowering and gratifying,” Kelly said about what the 2022 squad was able to accomplish this season. “To get this group of guys—who many of them never even knew about water polo before they showed up—and to hopefully guide these guys into the successful unit that we became and to have an extraordinarily successful season is wonderful. We only lost to two teams during our entire season.”