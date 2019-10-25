Week 10 preview: Calaveras vs. Argonaut
Photo by Shannon Batterton

Calaveras (5-3) vs. Argonaut (3-5)

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Place: Frank Meyer Field, San Andreas

Prices: Calaveras will use its $1 bump in price option for Friday’s game.

2019 season: Calaveras (5-3, 2-1 MLL) – had a bye week; lost to Escalon 24-7; beat Modesto Christian 42-8; lost to Ripon 24-0; beat Bradshaw Christian 21-19; beat Stellar Prep 34-8; beat Summerville 42-0; beat Amador 17-10; lost to Sonora 35-7; Argonaut (3-5, 2-1 MLL) – lost to El Dorado 21-13; lost to Union Mine 28-7; lost to Hughson 39-35; beat Castlemont 47-12; lost to Dixon 14-7; lost to Sonora 34-3; beat Summerville 7-0; beat Bret Harte 35-0.

Last meeting: Calaveras beat Argonaut 26-6 Oct. 12 in Jackson.

Series record since 2004: Calaveras leads the series 12-4. Calaveras has won the previous six games. The average score is Calaveras 26.2, Argonaut 18.

Calaveras head coach Doug Clark’s thoughts on Argonaut: “I hate to sound repetitive, but Argonaut, like any other team in our league, is very well-coached. I played football with Ricky Davis at Sonora and we’ve been coaching against each other for years and his team is always prepared.”

Week 9 review: Calaveras lost to the Sonora Wildcats 35-7 in Sonora. After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats scored 20 points in the second quarter and led 20-0 at halftime. Trailing 28-0 in the third quarter, Calaveras got its only touchdown of the night on a 52-yard run from junior Clayton Moore. For a full game story, plus photos, videos and stats, visit calaverasenterprise.com.

Week 9 JV review: Calaveras’ JV team lost 28-6 to Sonora.

2019 season stats: Passing – Dart, 22 for 43, 376 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions; team total, 22 for 43, 376 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Rushing (attempts, yards, touchdowns) – Moore, 148-915-9; Hopper, 48-275-3; Lozano, 62-248-3; Garcia, 100-94-2; Nguyen, 11-86-1; Dart, 28-74-0; Giangregorio, 14-39-0; Black, 3-12-0; Martins, 1-12-0; team, 325-1,761-18. Receiving (catches, yards, touchdowns) – Black, 9-178-3; Lozano, 8-130-1; Moore, 2-32-0; Martinez, 1-29-0; Giangregorio, 2-20-0; team total, 22-376-4.

Next week: Calaveras vs. Bret Harte, 7 p.m.

