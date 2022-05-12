Habbestad's arm and Tofanelli's bat helps lead Calaveras to another playoff win

Anyone who has been around baseball for a while knows that the key to winning in the playoffs is strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting. Calaveras used all three of those to its advantage.
In its second single-elimination game of the week, Calaveras once again kept its season alive with a home playoff victory. No. 2 Calaveras beat No. 7 East Union 4-0 in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV baseball playoffs Thursday afternoon at Matthew Bicocca Field in San Andreas.
With the win over East Union, Calaveras has advanced to the semifinals, which will be a best-of-three series against No. 11 Galt, who upset No. 3 Placer 12-4 Wednesday afternoon. With two more wins standing in front of Calaveras and a trip to the section championship game, head coach Tom DeLappe doesn’t plan on changing anything this late in the season.
“We are just going to play every game like we have been,” DeLappe said. “Sometimes I think you can over strategize stuff and kind of hurt yourself by making some decisions where you are thinking too much instead of just trusting yourself. This is what got us here and we are going to go home with the girl that we took to the dance.”
For the majority of the afternoon, Calaveras had a 2-0 lead. Calaveras got the early lead thanks to a gift from East Union’s catcher. With two outs and a runner on second in the bottom of the first, Calaveras junior slugger Gus Tofanelli popped up a high foul ball a few feet down the third-base line. East Union’s catcher couldn’t hold onto the ball and Tofanelli was given a second chance and he made the Lancers pay.
Tofanelli blasted his second home run in as many games and his ninth of the season to give Calaveras a 2-0 lead.
“When it’s the playoffs, you have to take advantage of anything that you can,” Tofanelli said. “When something like that happens, you have to use it and thankfully he hung one to me and I was able to put a good swing on it. As the playoffs go on, I think we are going to use anything that we can to win. We played well today and there’s not much else to it.”
Tofanelli’s home run lit up the Calaveras dugout and gave starting pitcher Dean Habbestad the lead to work with.
“The excitement is starting to die down a little bit with every home run he hits, because it’s so common now,” Habbestad said with a chuckle. “It’s great and that two-run homer really shut them (East Union) up.”
Following Tofanelli’s blast, Calaveras was unable to plate another run until the sixth inning. Calaveras put runners on base in the second, third, fourth and fifth, but couldn’t come up with a big hit.
With a 2-0 lead, Habbestad relied on his defense to make plays behind him. The senior pitcher recorded seven strikeouts in seven innings and was aided by a number of strong defensive plays, which included five catches in right field by senior Chance Brooks.
“We’ve played solid all year long except for a couple of games,” DeLappe said about his defense. “The infield has been solid all year and in the second half of the season, the outfield picked it up. We’ve played well defensively and won some tight games against some good teams with our defense and pitching. Ultimately in the playoffs, the key is to get good pitching and to play defense behind them. If you don’t let them score, they can’t beat you.”
Calaveras took its 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth and wanted to add a few insurance runs. Tofanelli led off with a walk and junior Jason Nelson ran for him. Senior Woody Gardina was hit by a pitch, which put runners at first and second with one out. Calaveras finally got that hit that aside from Tofanelli’s blast, had eluded the San Andreas squad all afternoon.
Junior Brayden Brim smacked a double that scored both Nelson and Gardina and extended Calaveras’ lead to 4-0.
“I just wanted to go the opposite way and get a base hit there and enlarge that cushion,” Brim said. “Being ahead 4-0 is a lot different than 2-0. It’s a lot harder to get four runs in one inning than it is to get two. I grounded out my previous two at-bats and I was really looking for that hit.”
In the top of the seventh, East Union got a one-out double off Habbestad. But because of Brim’s clutch hit, Habbestad knew he had a little extra wiggle room to work with on the mound and wouldn’t be hurt with a potential bloop and a blast.
“It’s a total game changer,” Habbestad said. “That double happened, and I still had two outs and they still needed a few more hits instead of just one. Brayden really showed up to play today.”
Habbestad ended East Union’s season by striking out the final two batters of the game.
Tofanelli led Calaveras at the plate by going 1 for 1 with a home run, two RBIs, scored one run and walked twice; senior Aiden Look went 1 for 2, scored a run, walked and stole a base; senior Andy Rios went 1 for 3; Gardina walked, was hit by a pitch and scored a run; Brim went 1 for 3 with a double and knocked in two runs; Brooks went 1 for 3 with a double and stole a base; junior Tyler Maddock went 1 for 3; and Nelson scored a run in the win.
Habbestad picked up the win on the hill and threw a complete-game shutout. He went seven innings, gave up five hits, no runs, walked one and struck out seven.
Up next for No. 2 Calaveras is No. 11 Galt, who has figured out a way to beat top-ranked teams. On Tuesday, Galt knocked off No. 6 Casa Roble and followed that with a 12-4 win over No. 3 Placer. The winner of the three-game series between Calaveras and Galt will face the winner of No. 1 Marysville and No. 12 Orestimba for the division IV section championship.
DeLappe knows that Galt is feeling good after recording two upsets and that the No. 11 team would love nothing more than to add Calaveras to its list of vanquished opponents.
“They are probably a little more dangerous because they are on a roll,” DeLappe said of Galt. “They’ve had two upsets, so why not three? They’ll be tough and they are from a bigger league, just like East Union. That’s a pretty tough league. We’ll just do our thing and see how it goes.”
Calaveras and Galt will play the first game of the series at 4 p.m. on Monday in San Andreas, with the second game on Wednesday in Galt. Game three, if necessary, will be played Thursday back in San Andreas.
As for Habbestad, he’s just grateful to have another opportunity to wear the Calaveras uniform.
“It’s getting sweeter every day, that’s for darn sure,” he said.