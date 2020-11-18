Golfers gobble up play in trot around tees

It was turkey day for La Contenta senior golfers on Nov. 9, as each player was given a certificate enabling them to acquire a holiday bird. This was a reward for their support of senior golf throughout the year.
The format was a team scramble with A and B player individual drives needing to be used at least four times, while three were required for C and D members. Winners strutted their stuff and preened around, while losers realized they got the short piece of the wishbone.
The winning team of John Foucrault, Alan Couchman and Robert Bradley beat the stuffing out of the second-place finishers. Roosting in a secondplace tie were the teams of Roger Ladd, Harry Kious, Gabe Karam, Eugene Weatherby and that of Gary Stockeland, Norm Miley, Earl Watkins and Ken Phillips. Stockeland added to his gravy train by taking first from the gold tees for closestto-the-hole on No. 8. His play has been so good that a tryout for the PGA senior tour is being considered.
Gobbling about the small reward their efforts received were three teams. Multiple past club champ Orv Pense, Larry Parenti, Ken Polk and Tom Gilbert matched scores with Al Liberato, jelly maker Steve Weyrauch, Gary Eaton and Ed Bruenn. Not to be outdone, was the team of David Dean, Luis Luna, Jack Cox and Ralph Johnson. There were no leftovers for the losing teams. They may scratch for food this next week, but it will be good for their waistlines.
In the closest-to-the-hole contests on No. 8 and No. 13, Alan Couchman had the shot of the day from the white tees on No. 8, as his ball landed 6 feet, 4 inches from the cup. Roger Ladd, who likes to challenge his starting time, took second.
On No. 13, Parenti again dominated, as Clifford Howard finished behind him. From the gold tees on No. 8, David Bockman continued his success in this event, finishing in second place. Orv Pense and Frank Elizondo finished one and two on No. 13. From the red tees, George Dillon excelled over runner-up Earl Watkins on No. 8, while John Foucrault prevailed over Roger LaFleur on No. 13.