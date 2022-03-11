Lowry, Nordahl, Fox end up on MLL first-team

The 2021-22 basketball season was the best for both the Bret Harte and Calaveras High School girls’ basketball teams in many years. Both teams finished the season with a winning record. Both teams were rewarded with high seeds in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. Both teams reached the section championship game in their respective divisions. And both teams collected state playoff victories.
Bret Harte and Calaveras were both led by first-year head coaches. Former NBA player Billy Reid took over the Bret Harte program, while former assistant coach Eric Baechler took over for Calaveras.
Calaveras finished the regular season as Mother Lode League champions with a perfect 10-0 record. The Bullfrogs went 6-4 in MLL play and reached the postseason for the first time since 2014.
“I feel pretty good,” Reid said about his first season as Bret Harte’s head coach. “I know I’ve been highly criticized, and you can’t make everybody happy, but when I first came, they said they wanted to just have a pretty good season, and we’ve had a really good season. We got to the section championship game, and we won a state playoff game. You can’t ask for anything better than that, so I feel pretty good.”
Calaveras and Bret Harte combined to have six players make the all-league team. The Calaveras duo of Sierra Lowry and Brooke Nordahl, along with Bullfrog Aariah Fox were selected as first-team players.
Lowry was one of Calaveras’ most consistent players throughout the season. The senior scored 8.7 points per game, while pulling down 8.5 rebounds and collecting 1.8 steals. Lowry scored 10 or more points 11 times, which included a season-high 18 in a win over Liberty Ranch. Lowry recorded six double-doubles and finished the season with nine games having 10 or more rebounds.
“She sure can do it all,” Baechler said. “It’s very tough to guard Sierra. If she isn’t beating you on the inside, she is taking you out and beating you on the perimeter. Sierra led our team in rebounding, which she prides herself in wanting to get every rebound that goes off the rim on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Sierra’s one of those players that can light up a stats sheet in all the categories and have a smile while doing it.”
Nordahl is a three-year varsity starter and had another outstanding season. Nordahl was second on Calaveras’ team in scoring with 9.4 points per game. She also pulled down 4.9 rebounds and collected 1.6 steals. Nordahl scored a season-high 21 points in a win over Argonaut and scored double-digit points 11 times. In a league with a number of big names, Nordahl might be one of the most underrated players on the hardwood. Nordahl was also given Calaveras’ Character Award.
“She defends anybody you ask her to at a very high level, whether it’s a center or a guard, that does not faze Brooke,” Baechler said. “She has had several games where she loads the box score, and you don’t know it. I would call her a game changer and our biggest weapon that does it so quietly. But isn’t that what you want from a player? Just to go out there and give it everything you got and do whatever is asked of you and get the job done at all cost; that’s Brooke.”
Fox is Bret Harte’s first-team player. Fox had the ability to do nearly everything for the Bullfrogs. She could shoot from the outside, drive to the basket, pass, play defense and block shots. For Reid, having a player like Fox made his first year on the bench a little easier. Fox was also given Bret Harte’s Character Award.
“She’s athletic and is aware on the court and is an all-around player and that really helps us out a lot,” Reid said. “She even started shooting the ball a lot better and that’s why I call her a shooter now. I love her attitude on the court and the way she plays and the way she gives 100% all the time.”
Making the second team was Calaveras’ senior duo of Paytin Curran and Randi Adams, along with Bret Harte senior Ally Stoy. Curran saw her time on the floor increase when Lowry went down with a season-ending injury. Curran scored 5.3 points per game and had five rebounds per game.
“With so many stars, she has held her own and turned into a key piece,” Baechler said. “She is an amazing piece of the puzzle for us. Paytin is a center's nightmare to guard. She never gets tired and can keep up with our guards. She frustrates just about anyone she guards by her aggressive play and we love that about her.”
Adams could create issues both with the ball in her hands or on defense. She scored 6.2 points per game, pulled down 3.6 rebounds and collected 1.3 steals. But it was Adams’ leadership qualities that impressed Baechler the most this season.
“I was really impressed by her leadership and willingness to get better by working hard,” Baechler said. “She was the only senior I had for a while this year and really took leadership of the whole program. She was the MVP at the Galt Tournament and set the tempo for the whole year that we are going to be a force to be reckoned with. She came to me often and asked me what more she could do to help this team get better. Randi’s rebounding got extremely better and her defense stepped up, and it turned her whole game around to not only just being a scorer, but being a complete player.”
Stoy was one of Bret Harte’s most consistent players all year. She dominated the paint and was many times the leading scorer and rebounder. Stoy was one of those players who Reid felt could have easily been a first-team selection.
“I wasn’t able to vote, but the voting was pretty close and Ally almost got first team,” Reid said. “I’m proud of Ally. She’s been a workhorse all year and she just kept pushing us.”
Calaveras senior Madison Clark was the co-Most Outstanding Player, while Calaveras junior Bailie Clark was the MLL MVP. Bret Harte senior Jaycee Davey and Madison Clark were named to the all-defensive team. Bret Harte’s Sophie Bouma, Davey, Teagan Serpa and Makenna Tutthill, along with Calaveras’ Ginger Scheidt, Madison Clark, Madyson Bernasconi, Laney Koepp, Lowry, Adams, Bailie Clark, Curran, Nordahl and Izabella Tapia made the all-academic team.