Senior celebration: Wyllie, Baysinger play final home game in Calaveras victory

Typically on a senior night, the stands are packed with friends and family to watch the final home game of the season and to see the senior players have one final hurrah on their home court. Pregame festivities are centered around the senior players for their years of dedication.
Calaveras’ Lolo Wyllie and Vanessa Baysinger were the only two seniors honored in front of a small group of spectators. But the size of the crowd or time of day didn’t matter. Wyllie and Baysinger, like most senior players, didn’t even think they would have a senior year to play, so the fact they got their moment in the spotlight was more than they had expected.
Wyllie and Baysinger made the most of the final time they put on their home Calaveras uniform and last contest at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas, as they helped lead their team to a convincing 64-29 win over the Sonora Wildcats Saturday afternoon.
The moment after the win was bittersweet for Wyllie. The three-year varsity player took pictures with teammates, friends and family, but didn’t want to accept the reality that her playing days inside the gym she adored had come to an end.
“Honestly, I didn’t even want to come today, because I didn’t want it to be the last game here,” Wyllie said. “It was really sad.”
Senior night is always a difficult night for coaches and Saturday was no exception. Even though Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed had to say goodbye to only two of his players, seeing quality players play their final home game never gets any easier, not even for the veteran coach.
“Both of them came to our youth summer camps as elementary school kids, so we’ve known them since fifth and sixth grade,” Malamed said. “It’s been so cool to see them develop from those eager kids at camp who were looking up to the high school kids and now, they are part of our leadership team. They both show up every day, lead the younger players and set good examples. It’s so fun to see them develop, not just as players, but as people.”
If Wyllie wanted to make a statement in her final game, she accomplished what she set out to do. Calaveras outscored Sonora 18-3 in the first quarter and Wyllie was responsible for 14 of those points, which included draining four 3-point baskets.
“It was really important to me to have a good game today, because this is the last time I’m ever going to play a game on this court,” Wyllie said. “I had a lot of fun today playing with my team for the last time.”
Wyllie may have not scored in the second quarter, but Calaveras had no problem putting points on the board. A suffocating full-court press resulted in a number of Sonora turnovers, which led to points. Junior Randi Adams and sophomore Bailie Clark scored back-to-back baskets following steals and Paytin Curran scored two baskets in the paint.
Late in the second quarter, sophomore Laney Koepp drained a shot from downtown and freshman Ginger Scheidt added two points before the end of the half. At the midway point, Calaveras had a 36-10 lead.
Having the game in hand, Malamed called off the press and wanted to make sure as many of his players got as much playing time as possible.
“All the girls on the team have made the commitment to showing up every day, working hard and being good teammates, so it’s nice for them to all have the opportunity to be out on the court in a game and showcase what they can do,” Malamed said.
Calaveras began the third quarter by going on an 8-2 run. Wyllie returned to the floor and drained her final home 3-point basket. Calaveras outscored Sonora 16-10. In the fourth quarter, Calaveras got baskets from Adams, Curran, Koepp and Scheidt.
Wyllie scored a game-high 19 points and had four rebounds; Adams scored 13 and had two steals; Curran had eight points and two rebounds; Koepp had six points, three assists and two steals; Madison Clark scored four points, had five assist and three steals; Baysinger pulled down five rebounds and had three points; Bailie Clark had five steals, three points, two rebounds and one assist; Brooke Nordahl had four points, four boards and five steals; and Scheidt had four points.
With her home Calaveras career complete, Wyllie gave and received many hugs. But one of the hugs that lasted the longest was with Baysinger.
“We have been friends since sixth grade and it has been amazing to share this journey with her,” Wyllie said.