2021 Athletic Year in Review: Top Teams

Calaveras baseball – The Mother Lode League baseball title had not been won by Calaveras since 2007 and had the 2021 season not been altered by COVID-19, that dry spell would have come to an end. Calaveras finished the season 13-2, which was the best record in the league.
As a team, Calaveras hit .349 with 28 doubles, four triples and three home runs. Pitching was also a big factor to Calaveras’ success, as the staff had an earned run average of 2.03. Junior Andy Rios finished the season with an era of 1.07 in 32.2 innings pitched and had a record of 4-0. Senior Karson Cook went 3-0 on the hill with an era of 1.75.
Calaveras is losing four of its players to graduation, but the majority of the 2021 team will return in 2022 and will try to not only officially become league champions, but also make a run at a section title.
Calaveras softball
There’s good, and then there’s Calaveras softball good. With only Mother Lode League games on the schedule, Calaveras proved to every team in the league who the dominant squad is.
In 15 games, Calaveras went a perfect 15-0. Putting runs on the board was no issue, as Calaveras scored 230 times. Hitting with power was also no problem, as Calaveras smacked 23 home runs, 42 doubles and 17 triples. Defensively, Calaveras committed just 16 errors in 417 total chances and turned 11 double plays. And in the circle, Calaveras pitchers had a combined era of 2.44 and only allowed 30 earned runs.
Even though there were no official league champions in 2021, league awards were still presented, and Calaveras senior Angelina DeLeon was the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League, while junior Madison Clark was the league MVP.
Bret Harte girls’ golf
The Bullfrogs played only eight matches in the shortened 2021 season, but they ended the year with an overall league record of 6-2, with the only losses being against a quality Argonaut team.
The Bullfrogs ended the season by beating their opponents by an average of 231-254. And after both of their losses to Argonaut, the Bullfrogs responded by coming out their next match and posting their two lowest scores of the season (214 against Sonora and 218 against Amador).
Bret Harte should continue to be one of the top teams in the league over the next few seasons, with none of their players being lost to graduation in 2021.
Bret Harte girls’ volleyball
Yes, Bret Harte only played two matches. And yes, both of those matches were against the Sonora Wildcats. And yes, they split those matches and finished the season 1-1. But the fact that the Bullfrogs even stepped on the court is reason enough to make the list.
When the Mother Lode League made the decision for indoor sports to return, there was going to be a three-week volleyball season with all league teams playing, with the exception of Summerville. As the season crept closer, schools began dropping out and the only two teams that were left were Bret Harte and Sonora.
Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich could have looked at only two matches as not worth the hassle, especially having to share or lose players to basketball, swimming, track and softball. But she opted to have the two-match season and after the first contest with Sonora, which included a senior night for four of her players, Porovich knew she made the right decision.
“This was extremely important,” Porovich said after the May 5 home match against the Wildcats. “It was great to get the kids back out on the court in general, but especially for those seniors. To give them the opportunity to wear their uniforms one more time in their own gym and play the game they love was a big deal.”