Home runs and strong pitching leads Calaveras over Amador

Aiden Look was comfortable at his position in right field and starting pitcher Andy Rios rolled through the first two innings without allowing a hit and struck out two in the process. And then, in a blink of an eye, Look found himself on the mound and was asked to eat up the innings.
Rios, Calaveras’ ace pitcher, left the game in the top of the third inning with an injury and Look had to quickly change his mindset from playing in the outfield to pitching. Look made the transition appear seamless as he picked up the win going 4.2 innings, giving up two hits and striking out 10 batters in a 7-3 win over the Amador Buffaloes Friday afternoon in San Andreas.
“We have really good pitchers who pitch the whole game,” Look said about being surprised when his number was called to take over when Rios left the game. “I was really caught off guard when I was asked to pitch today.”
Junior catcher Woody Gardina called his own game and even though he planned to receive most of the throws from Rios, the sudden change didn’t alter what pitches he felt should be delivered coming out of the hand of Look.
“A lot of it is the same,” Gardina said. “We are looking for the low-and-away fastball because that’s the most annoying pitch to hit. With Aiden, I always try to keep him calm and have him throw the pitches he knows how to throw. When he throws well, he’s pretty unhittable.”
If the 2021 season was a normal year, Friday’s win would have clinched the Mother Lode League title for Calaveras for the first time since 2003. However, with the uncertainty of COVID-19, the Mother Lode League made the decision early in the year that there will be no official league champions for spring sports.
While Calaveras will not go down in the record books as 2021 league champions, senior Karson Cook feels that what his team has done on the field speaks volumes for the successful season they have had.
“It’s more about knowing that we go to practice, put in the hard work and the results show on the field with our stats and our wins,” Cook said. “I don’t think that league title means that much to a lot of us.”
Calaveras and Amador met Tuesday afternoon in Sutter Creek and that game ended with Amador shutting out Calaveras 2-0. Heading into Friday’s game, the Calaveras hitters felt a little pressure to get on the board.
That pressure was alleviated with one swing of the bat. In the bottom of the second, junior Dean Habbestad blasted a shot over the center field wall for a 2-run home run.
“We knew we had to get runs early and that was a great way to get those early runs,” Habbestad said of his homer.
The following inning, Cook decided to do one better than Habbestad. With senior Clayton Moore at third and junior Chase Brooks at first, Cook brought them both home with a 3-run home run to left.
“As soon as I saw the pitch out of his hand, I knew it was right in my wheelhouse,” Cook said. “When I connected, I knew it was out.”
With a 5-0 lead, Look continued to dominate on the mound. Amador didn’t get a hit off of the junior hurler until the fifth inning when the Buffaloes scored their first run of the game.
Calaveras got its sixth run in the bottom of the fourth with a throwing error that allowed Moore to score from third. Calaveras’ final run was scored in the fifth, which came off the bat of Moore.
Look had his strongest inning in the top of the sixth, as he struck out the side.
“I was so zoned in,” Look said. “I didn’t know how many pitches I was throwing or what inning it was. I was just trying to throw pitches over the plate.”
Look tried to finish the game in the seventh and retired the first two batters he faced. But after a single and two walks, his afternoon came to an end.
“I was feeling good and then my leg got shot and I couldn’t throw strikes,” Look said. “When you can't throw strikes, you can’t pitch anymore.”
Amador got two runs with a two-out single off of Cook, but the senior ended the game with a strikeout.
Cook went 2 for 3 with a home run, scored two runs and drove in three; Gardnia went 2 for 4; Habbestad went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs; and Moore scored twice and drove in one.
Calaveras (12-2 Mother Lode League) will finish its season at 4 p.m., Tuesday against the Bret Harte Bullfrogs in Angels Camp.
Junior Varsity
Calaveras’ Mason Moser went the distance on the mound to lead his squad to a 15-0 win over Amador. Scott Beadles had three hits and drove in three, while Caleb Ramirez had four hits and four RBIs. Calaveras has an overall league record of 11-2.