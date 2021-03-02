Bullfrog golf wins opening match against Bears

In the first Mother Lode League event in nearly a year, the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team took on the Summerville Bears Tuesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs started the four-match season off on the right foot with a 250-324 victory over the Bears.
Bret Harte sophomore Carly Hickman earned medalist honors by shooting a 55. Camryn Collins shot a 62, followed by Mckenzie Carroll with a 64, Makenna Robertson shot a 69, freshman Ella Bach carded a 76 and Caroline Krpan finished the afternoon with a 77.
“They did great,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “We have a lot of things to work on, but considering that we have only had a little over a week of practice, I’m extremely proud of them. The first match can be a tough one with nerves, but they did really well and got through it. There are very exciting things to come from these ladies.”
Bret Harte (1-0) will host Amador Thursday at 3 p.m. at Greenhorn Creek.